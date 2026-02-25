Newsstand: Notre Dame lands two first-round picks in Mel Kiper's latest mock draft

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft featured two Notre Dame stars in the first round: Running back Jeremiyah Love and his counterpart, fellow running back Jadarian Price.

Love, a projected top-10 pick, went ninth overall to the Kansas City Chiefs in Kiper’s mock. That’s not news; the Chiefs are Love’s most popular destination in the current projections. But Price, whom Kiper sent to the Houston Texans at No. 28 overall, hasn’t been included in many first-round mock drafts.

Until now.

“Just because Price was second on the Fighting Irish’s depth chart to Jeremiyah Love doesn’t mean he can’t be an RB1 in the NFL,” Kiper wrote. “He’s a powerful runner who plays a one-cut-and-go brand of football.

“There are ball security concerns (four lost fumbles over three years), and we haven’t seen a ton from him as a pass catcher, but Price is dynamic. He ran for 11 touchdowns, caught two TD passes and scored two more times on kickoff returns last season.”

Notre Dame wide receiver Malachi Fields has also been included in some first-round mock drafts, including this one from NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah.

Love, Price, Fields, tight end Eli Raridon and offensive linemen Billy Schrauth and Aamil Wagner will showcase their talents this week at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

