Newsstand: Notre Dame lands two first-round picks in Mel Kiper's latest mock draft
ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft featured two Notre Dame stars in the first round: Running back Jeremiyah Love and his counterpart, fellow running back Jadarian Price.
Love, a projected top-10 pick, went ninth overall to the Kansas City Chiefs in Kiper’s mock. That’s not news; the Chiefs are Love’s most popular destination in the current projections. But Price, whom Kiper sent to the Houston Texans at No. 28 overall, hasn’t been included in many first-round mock drafts.
Until now.
“Just because Price was second on the Fighting Irish’s depth chart to Jeremiyah Love doesn’t mean he can’t be an RB1 in the NFL,” Kiper wrote. “He’s a powerful runner who plays a one-cut-and-go brand of football.
“There are ball security concerns (four lost fumbles over three years), and we haven’t seen a ton from him as a pass catcher, but Price is dynamic. He ran for 11 touchdowns, caught two TD passes and scored two more times on kickoff returns last season.”
Notre Dame wide receiver Malachi Fields has also been included in some first-round mock drafts, including this one from NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah.
Love, Price, Fields, tight end Eli Raridon and offensive linemen Billy Schrauth and Aamil Wagner will showcase their talents this week at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.
Jeremiyah Love will show what he can do this week in Indianapolis.
As it turns out, he can do a great deal.
Outstanding opportunity.
Quote of the day
“I’m really proud of this group. I love the momentum. It’s something that we talked about, just being really strong in February. We understand that every game is such an important game for our résumé but also for us trying to trend in the right direction. I think that’s what we’re doing.”
— Notre Dame head women’s basketball coach Niele Ivey
