Newsstand: Notre Dame LB Drayk Bowen signs memo supporting college sports reform

Seven current college athletes signed a memo from the President’s Roundtable on Fixing College Sports that encourages the U.S. Government to pass college sports reform legislation, and one of them is Notre Dame linebacker Drayk Bowen.

It also includes Fighting Irish tennis player Perry Gregg, along with five other athletes and dozens of significant figures in college football. That group includes current Irish athletics director Pete Bevacqua and former AD Jack Swarbrick.

The memo, which is addressed to senators Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Maria Cantwell (D-Washington), supports the two legislators’ bipartisan bill that includes widespread reform for college athletics. The bill has not yet been officially introduced, but according to Politico, Cruz and Cantwell have “been spending hours every day for the past week at the negotiating table.”

The bill would replace the SCORE Act, which is likely to fail amid widespread opposition, including a recent condemnation from the Congressional Black Caucus.

“It is time for all interested parties to set aside past differences and coalesce around legislation in order to get it to the President’s desk without delay,” the memo reads. “Our universities, student-athletes, alumni and fans across the entire nation deserve nothing less.”

Notre Dame Tweets of the day

The Irish are still alive in baseball.

Notre Dame eliminates Clemson from the ACC tournament.



Irish advance to face Virginia Tech, keeping their season alive. Clemson will miss the NCAA tournament for the 4th time since 1986. pic.twitter.com/wDsJAPFXxU — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) May 20, 2026

New 2028 offer:

After a great conversation with Coach BJ I’m blessed to receive an offer from the University of Notre Dame!!@Jmack37 @GregSmithRivals @On3 @247recruiting pic.twitter.com/oVywJN5xkX — Jameer Miles (@JameerMiles13) May 19, 2026

Next great rivalry?

Happy accident: How CFP snubs of Notre Dame and BYU could birth college football's next great rivalry



Column: https://t.co/uyzSaBHIBH — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) May 19, 2026

Quote of the day

“In all honesty, I really don’t care. It’s really not about that. It’s about this team that has one chance to win a championship, and this is it. And honestly, I don’t care if we were playing on the moon. We got hopefully 120 minutes of lacrosse and an opportunity these guys will never have again. That’s my and our entire focus.”

— Notre Dame men’s lacrosse coach Kevin Corrigan on returning to the host site of his alma mater, Charlottesville, Va., for the Final Four

Headlines of the day