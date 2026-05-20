Newsstand: Notre Dame LB Drayk Bowen signs memo supporting college sports reform
Seven current college athletes signed a memo from the President’s Roundtable on Fixing College Sports that encourages the U.S. Government to pass college sports reform legislation, and one of them is Notre Dame linebacker Drayk Bowen.
It also includes Fighting Irish tennis player Perry Gregg, along with five other athletes and dozens of significant figures in college football. That group includes current Irish athletics director Pete Bevacqua and former AD Jack Swarbrick.
The memo, which is addressed to senators Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Maria Cantwell (D-Washington), supports the two legislators’ bipartisan bill that includes widespread reform for college athletics. The bill has not yet been officially introduced, but according to Politico, Cruz and Cantwell have “been spending hours every day for the past week at the negotiating table.”
The bill would replace the SCORE Act, which is likely to fail amid widespread opposition, including a recent condemnation from the Congressional Black Caucus.
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“It is time for all interested parties to set aside past differences and coalesce around legislation in order to get it to the President’s desk without delay,” the memo reads. “Our universities, student-athletes, alumni and fans across the entire nation deserve nothing less.”
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“In all honesty, I really don’t care. It’s really not about that. It’s about this team that has one chance to win a championship, and this is it. And honestly, I don’t care if we were playing on the moon. We got hopefully 120 minutes of lacrosse and an opportunity these guys will never have again. That’s my and our entire focus.”
— Notre Dame men’s lacrosse coach Kevin Corrigan on returning to the host site of his alma mater, Charlottesville, Va., for the Final Four
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