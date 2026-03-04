Newsstand: Notre Dame men's lacrosse rises to No. 1 in the country
Light up Grace Hall.
Notre Dame men’s lacrosse is the new No. 1 team in the country, according to the Inside Lacrosse Division I Media Pool, after back-to-back top-10 wins. The Irish barely edged out No. 2 Richmond, who actually received more first-place votes (9) than they did (8), with 421 voting points to the Spiders’ 411.
Looking for their third national championship in four years, the Irish began the 2026 season with wins over Marquette, Bellarmine, Georgetown and Maryland. The Hoyas were ranked No. 4 in the nation when longtime head coach Kevin Corrigan‘s team beat them, while the Terrapins were ranked No. 9.
During the 11-8 win over Maryland, junior attackman Brock Behrman took center stage with a 3-goal, 3-assist performance. He won the ACC’s Offensive Player of the Week Award for his efforts. Junior defenseman Nate Schwitzenberg won the conference’s Defensive Player of the Week Award as well, with a caused turnover in the win.
The Irish are back in action on at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio, where they’ll take on Ohio State.
Notre Dame Tweets of the day
Arguably the best women’s basketball player to ever come through South Bend:
Under-the-radar breakout star:
Not done yet.
Quote of the day
“He’s the most elite quarterback I’ve played with. And just incredible to see him so young, just lead our offense, lead our team. He’s an incredible leader. I’ve never seen someone prepare so well. He works his butt off. And the way he throws the ball, the ball placement is perfect.”
— Former Irish tight end Eli Raridon on CJ Carr, from the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis
