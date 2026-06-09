Newsstand: Notre Dame offers elite 2028 defensive lineman from Texas

Notre Dame is a few days away from hosting a big official visit weekend, and it’s fresh off its major Irish Invasion camp. But Marcus Freeman and his staff stay relentless on the recruiting trail.

On Monday afternoon, Fighting Irish defensive line coach Charlie Partridge extended a new offer in the 2028 class, going out to The Woodlands (Texas) High four-star interior defensive lineman RJ Wyms.

Notre Dame joined Texas Tech, Houston, SMU, TCU, Arizona, Wisconsin, Oregon State and several others on the rising junior’s offer sheet.

Wyms is the No. 91 overall player and No. 10 defensive lineman in America according to the 2028 Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

Rivals’ own rankings are slightly higher on Wyms than the industry average, listing him as the No. 69 player and No. 7 defensive lineman nationally.

As a sophomore, Wyms recorded 49 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, six sacks, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. Following the season, he was named the District 13-6A Defensive Newcomer of the Year for his efforts.

Notre Dame does not have any commitments in the 2028 class. The Irish have the No. 6 class in the country in the 2027 cycle with their 18 commitments.

Notre Dame tweets of the day

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Quote of the day

“Going into the trip, Notre Dame was extremely high on my list. Now, they’re arguably at the top spot. They have everything that I look for in a school. It’s not just a school with great sports teams, but of course, the education is top-notch there too.”

— 2028 four-star WR Dedrick Kimbrough from Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson on his visit for Irish Invasion

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