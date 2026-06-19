Newsstand: Notre Dame QB CJ Carr among featured attendees at Manning Passing Academy

Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr will attend the Manning Passing Academy alongside several of the game’s best signal-callers, multiple outlets reported Friday.

Other notable attendees include Ohio State’s Julian Sayin, Texas’ Arch Manning, Ole Miss’ Trinidad Chambliss and Oklahoma State’s Drew Mestemaker. Also on the list is former Irish quarterback Steve Angeli, who is the starter at Syracuse. Three Notre Dame opponents will attend as well: BYU’s Bear Bachmeier, SMU’s Kevin Jennings and Purdue’s Ryan Browne.

The event will run from June 25 to June 28 in Thibodaux, La., and it will mark the MPA’s 30th edition.

Notre Dame Tweets of the day

From an Ohio State fan…

Yes, Marcus Freeman will win a national title at Notre Dame… maybe even this year



He reached the title game two seasons ago, had a team capable of competing for one again last year, and is bringing in a level of talent ND hasn’t seen before



The biggest knock on Notre Dame has… https://t.co/C7sA1zP9i0 pic.twitter.com/GcnmOVxLRn — Ohio Divided (@BuckeyeNatty) June 18, 2026

Another former Fighting Irish player in the NFL:

News: The Detroit #Lions are signing Houston #Gamblers WR Lawrence Keys III, per @uflanalyst.



Keys had 348 receiving yards & 2 TD's this season, alongside 678 return yards.



Detroit with their FOURTH WR signed from the #UFL. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/j3JZF36Sgl — James Larsen (@JamesLarsenPFN) June 18, 2026

Of course he does.

Steve Sarkisian hints at backing out of Notre Dame home-and-home if CFP doesn’t expand https://t.co/fmflsFLZK5 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 18, 2026

Quote of the day

“Student-to-student cheating is not normally within the NCAA’s jurisdiction. But the NCAA concluded that the student’s role as a part-time assistant trainer made her a ‘representative of the institution’ and justified a vacation of team records penalty in this case. There is no precedent in previous NCAA cases for the decision to add a discretionary penalty of vacation of team records in a case of student-to-student cheating involving a part-time student worker who had no role in academic advising. In every other case in the record — meticulously detailed in the university’s arguments — the institutional representative of the university was employed as an administrator, coach, or person who served in an academic role.

“The Committee simply failed to provide any rationale why it viewed the student-worker as an institutional representative in our case. This is more disturbing given that, in 2016, the member institutions of the NCAA amended the academic misconduct rules to make clear that students who serve in roles identical to that of the student in our case would not be considered institutional representatives. If the Committee members chose to depart both from precedent and the position adopted by the NCAA membership, it was incumbent on them to offer an explanation. They did not.”

— Former Notre Dame president Fr. John Jenkins, arguing why the school’s 21 vacated victories should be reinstated

Headlines of the day