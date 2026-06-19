Blue and Gold Football
Newsstand: Notre Dame QB CJ Carr among featured attendees at Manning Passing Academy
Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr will attend the Manning Passing Academy alongside several of the game’s best signal-callers, multiple outlets reported Friday.
Other notable attendees include Ohio State’s Julian Sayin, Texas’ Arch Manning, Ole Miss’ Trinidad Chambliss and Oklahoma State’s Drew Mestemaker. Also on the list is former Irish quarterback Steve Angeli, who is the starter at Syracuse. Three Notre Dame opponents will attend as well: BYU’s Bear Bachmeier, SMU’s Kevin Jennings and Purdue’s Ryan Browne.
The event will run from June 25 to June 28 in Thibodaux, La., and it will mark the MPA’s 30th edition.
Notre Dame Tweets of the day
From an Ohio State fan…
Another former Fighting Irish player in the NFL:
Of course he does.
Quote of the day
“Student-to-student cheating is not normally within the NCAA’s jurisdiction. But the NCAA concluded that the student’s role as a part-time assistant trainer made her a ‘representative of the institution’ and justified a vacation of team records penalty in this case. There is no precedent in previous NCAA cases for the decision to add a discretionary penalty of vacation of team records in a case of student-to-student cheating involving a part-time student worker who had no role in academic advising. In every other case in the record — meticulously detailed in the university’s arguments — the institutional representative of the university was employed as an administrator, coach, or person who served in an academic role.
“The Committee simply failed to provide any rationale why it viewed the student-worker as an institutional representative in our case. This is more disturbing given that, in 2016, the member institutions of the NCAA amended the academic misconduct rules to make clear that students who serve in roles identical to that of the student in our case would not be considered institutional representatives. If the Committee members chose to depart both from precedent and the position adopted by the NCAA membership, it was incumbent on them to offer an explanation. They did not.”
— Former Notre Dame president Fr. John Jenkins, arguing why the school’s 21 vacated victories should be reinstated
Headlines of the day
- It’s time to vacate the asterisk and restore Notre Dame football’s NCAA-deleted wins
- Fighting Irish safety commit John Gay III discusses Florida Dame movement and more
- Official visitor spotlight: Notre Dame looking to make move with four-star DL Segun Alexander
- Kelly: Don’t mistake Kaden Henderson’s decision for a trend at Notre Dame
- Notre Dame official visitor predictions: Where the Irish stand with this weekend’s targets
- Scoop: Four-star QB schedules Notre Dame weekend visit
- Official visitor spotlight: Notre Dame looks to surge for five-star OL Albert Simien
- 80 days until Notre Dame football: The five ND players with PFF grades over 80 in 2025