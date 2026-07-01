Newsstand: Notre Dame QB CJ Carr names breakout player for 2026 season

Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr was asked to name a breakout player for the 2026 season at the Manning Passing Academy. His response will not shock Fighting Irish fans.

Carr shouted out junior linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, who finished second on the team with 7.5 tackles for loss in 2025. Viliamu-Asa may miss the start of the season as he recovers from a torn ACL, but he is still a second-team Walter Camp preseason All-American.

“I think Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa is going to have a year that won’t shock anyone around Notre Dame,” Carr said, according to On3’s Wilson Alexander. “He’s one of the best defensive players in the country, in my opinion. He has battled through an injury with the ACL, but he’s a really good football player.”

To the extent that Viliamu-Asa is a “breakout player,” it’s the casual college football fans will know his name more this fall than they do now. NFL Draft analysts, analytics gurus and obviously Irish fans and media are well aware of what he can do.

Carr also gave some insights into how Viliamu-Asa is doing in his recovery.

“The consistency of his play is unbelievable,” Carr said. “He’s not even fully back yet, but he’s always working and visualizing and trying to make the calls and make the reads and things like that. His twitch and — it’s all special.”

Notre Dame Tweets of the day

Sounds like a plan.

Here's a few of my College Football Playoff guarantees for the 2026 season … https://t.co/D68jSG4T8X pic.twitter.com/izmMEptpcp — Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) June 30, 2026

Preseason No. 2?

Best guess at AP Preseason top 25 poll pic.twitter.com/XWHUWWguCv — Josh Pate (@JoshPateCFB) July 1, 2026

Memories.

In 2016, Notre Dame and NC State played each other during an actual hurricane and had one of the sloppiest games ever. pic.twitter.com/2s87Ukf7BV — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) June 30, 2026

Quote of the day

“To watch CJ Carr coach the 7 on 7s, specifically, and coaching up his quarterbacks and what the reads are, safety is this high, and then going on the defensive side, and this is where I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, he was around gramps,’ because I went to Loyd Carr‘s football camp at Michigan when I was in high school, you can just see it passed down. He’s now in the back of the defense talking to the safeties and the DBs are they’re getting ready for the next snap on 7 on 7s. And he’s talking about leverage points with the corners. He’s getting everyone lined up. He’s predicting based off of formations.

“It was wild. It was wild to see what’s between his ears in terms of the game football and then to watch him throw the football and everything he did.”

— NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay on Carr’s performance at the Manning Passing Academy

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