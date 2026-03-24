Newsstand: Notre Dame ranks No. 1 in ESPN's returning production metric

If you thought Notre Dame returned an abnormal amount of production from its 2025 roster, you’re correct.

Statistically, the Irish returned more production than any other team in college football. They came in at No. 1 on ESPN college football analyst Bill Connelly’s returning production metric (which includes transfer additions’ production at their previous schools), with a rate of 72%. Notre Dame returned 67% of its offensive production, which ranked 19th in the country, and 77% of its defensive production, which ranked second behind only Florida.

That means the Irish, according to Connelly, are among the most likely teams to improve in 2026.

“Notre Dame returns quarterback CJ Carr, plus last year’s most frequent target Jordan Faison, players responsible for 42 of 60 offensive line starts, and 14 of the 21 defenders who recorded at least 200 snaps,” Connelly wrote. “Marcus Freeman also added four defenders who had 200-plus snaps elsewhere, led by Pitt defensive tackle Francis Brewu and Colorado cornerback DJ McKinney.”

Connelly did acknowledge that the Irish lost star running backs Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price, but rushing yards only account for 3.1% of his returning production formula (likely due to positional value).

Of note: The Fighting Irish opponent that returned the most production was BYU. The Cougars return 64% of their production, which ranked 18th in the nation.

Notre Dame Tweets of the day

Forty-yard dashes from your favorite behind-the-scenes Fighting Irish staffers:

No Irish support staff were harmed in the running of these 40s 🫣☘️#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/Jo813mNwgS — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) March 23, 2026

Current players shout out their former teammates, who are getting set for Pro Day on Tuesday:

Do it for ND ☘️



Ready to watch our guys show out at Pro Day presented by #InvescoQQQ#GoIrish☘️ | @invescous pic.twitter.com/p7AWSLMSzo — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) March 23, 2026

A generational player has put the Irish on her back and led them to a fifth-straight Sweet 16.

Hannah Hidalgo with a near triple-double vs. Ohio State 😤



Notre Dame is on to the Sweet 16 💪 pic.twitter.com/z7bcg2DxqV — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 23, 2026

Quote of the day

“So satisfying. I’m so grateful to do it with this group. I’ve talked about it a lot. They give me a lot of joy. I love coming to work every day working with this group. They’re such an incredible group of young women. They work so hard. They love each other. It’s just great energy, great vibes.

“But again, it’s hard getting to this point. It’s really hard to get past the first and second rounds. So to be able to do it with this group that I love so much is amazing. I’m really super satisfied, I’m really grateful, and so excited and proud of our team.”

— Notre Dame head women’s basketball coach Niele Ivey on advancing to the Sweet 16

Headlines of the day