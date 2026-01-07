Newsstand: Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love lands in top 10 of latest ESPN NFL mock draft
Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love appeared in the top 10 of ESPN NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid’s latest mock draft, going No. 8 overall to the New Orleans Saints.
Love would likely replace longtime Saints running back Alvin Kamara, who has starred in New Orleans since 2017, in that scenario. He would also become teammates with fellow former Irish running back Audric Estimé again, after Estimé ran 46 times for 198 yards and a touchdown after joining the Saints in December.
“The Saints seem to have hit with second-round quarterback Tyler Shough, and it’s time to get some backfield help,” Reid wrote. “Veteran running back Alvin Kamara will turn 31 before next season and be on the last year of his contract in 2026, so New Orleans could add his heir apparent and the best offensive playmaker in the draft in Love.
“He is explosive and can also be used by coach Kellen Moore in the passing game. The Saints had the lowest percentage of 10-plus-yard runs (7.8%). Love could fix that, after posting 39 rushes of 10-plus yards this season, ranking fourth in the FBS.”
Barring a pre-draft injury, Love will almost certainly be selected in the first round of April’s NFL Draft. More and more mock drafts like Reid’s will likely project him in the top 10 as the pre-draft process moves along.
Quote of the day
“I wish I could say I’m surprised, but that’s who Kenny Minchey is. He’s a selfless individual. He’s a competitor. He works and prepares like he’s the starter.
“He’ll be ready, because he not only prepares himself, but he helps the people in that room prepare. And that helps Notre Dame. That’s a reflection of Kenny putting Notre Dame in front of himself. And man, I’m grateful that he’s in this program.”
— Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman on Minchey, who was rewarded for his patience and hard work with a lucrative deal to start at Kentucky on Monday night
