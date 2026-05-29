Newsstand: Notre Dame sells out ticket allotment for Shamrock Series vs. Wisconsin
Notre Dame fans hoping to attend the season opener and Shamrock Series game against Wisconsin will now have to turn to the secondary market.
The Irish sold out their ticket allotment for the Sept. 6 matchup, they announced on social media Thursday. Fans should expect a raucous crowd at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc., for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff in prime time.
Notre Dame’s last matchup against Wisconsin was also a Shamrock Series game, played at Soldier Field in Chicago. The Irish won 41-13, pulling away late after trailing 13-10 in the early third quarter. They scored 31 unanswered points, including a kickoff return touchdown by Chris Tyree and two pick sixes.
Before that, the Irish and Badgers had not faced each other since 1964.
Fans in attendance at the home of the Green Bay Packers can expect to see the most talented Notre Dame team in quite some time, and a group with legitimate national championship aspirations. After being snubbed from the College Football Playoff in December, the Irish come in extremely motivated to play into January and, as head coach Marcus Freeman would say, “Leave no doubt.”
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