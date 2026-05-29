Newsstand: Notre Dame sells out ticket allotment for Shamrock Series vs. Wisconsin

Notre Dame fans hoping to attend the season opener and Shamrock Series game against Wisconsin will now have to turn to the secondary market.

The Irish sold out their ticket allotment for the Sept. 6 matchup, they announced on social media Thursday. Fans should expect a raucous crowd at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc., for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff in prime time.

Notre Dame’s last matchup against Wisconsin was also a Shamrock Series game, played at Soldier Field in Chicago. The Irish won 41-13, pulling away late after trailing 13-10 in the early third quarter. They scored 31 unanswered points, including a kickoff return touchdown by Chris Tyree and two pick sixes.

Before that, the Irish and Badgers had not faced each other since 1964.

Fans in attendance at the home of the Green Bay Packers can expect to see the most talented Notre Dame team in quite some time, and a group with legitimate national championship aspirations. After being snubbed from the College Football Playoff in December, the Irish come in extremely motivated to play into January and, as head coach Marcus Freeman would say, “Leave no doubt.”

Notre Dame Tweets of the day

Lacrosse’s Heisman Trophy goes to:

SHAWN LYGHT WINS THE TEWAARATON!



He becomes the first defender in the history of the award to earn the honor. Incredible.#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/n153cyPiiA — Notre Dame Lacrosse (@NDlacrosse) May 29, 2026

Larry Fitzgerald on why his son, Devin, chose Notre Dame:

Larry Fitzgerald reveals what led his son Devin to choose Notre Dame over other schools 👀



“There were some unofficial visits we took where he had an unbelievable time, and he’d be like, ‘Dad, I really like this place… but the guys are undisciplined, they’re not focused…’ I… pic.twitter.com/XHt8dHpxEo — In The Bayou With Tyrann Mathieu (@InTheBayouPod) May 29, 2026

Reunited and it feels so good.

Drue Tranquill on the leadership Alohi Gilman brings to the #Chiefs, Gilman was promoted to team captain at Notre Dame before ever playing a snap for the fighting Irish.



“He’s got a swagger to himself and the way he plays—he’s a leader of men—he brings a lot of energy and he’s… pic.twitter.com/X4Wp4rojaF — SleeperChiefs (@SleeperChiefsKC) May 29, 2026

Quote of the day

“No returning QB was blitzed at a higher rate in 2025 than [CJ] Carr (36.7% of dropbacks). It didn’t seem to bother him, as he completed 65% of his throws with 14 touchdowns and two picks when facing five or more pass rushers. Still, defenses had few other options. When they didn’t blitz, Carr averaged 9.4 yards per dropback, the best rate in the country.

“Carr in four games vs. ranked Power 4 opponents last year: six passing TDs, five INTs, 6.3 yards per pass. Carr vs. everyone else: 18 passing TDs, one interception, 10.2 yards per pass.”

— ESPN’s David Hale

Headlines of the day