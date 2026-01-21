Newsstand: Notre Dame tied for second-best 2026 national championship odds

BetMGM released its way-too-early College Football Playoff National Championship odds on Tuesday, and Notre Dame is expected to be a serious contender for the crown.

The Irish are tied with Texas and Oregon for the second-best odds to win it all, coming in at +700. Only Ohio State’s odds are higher at +600. Defending champion Indiana at +800, Georgia at +900, Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M at +1500 and Miami at +2000 round out the top 10.

Despite missing the CFP at 10-2 in 2025, the Irish enter 2026 with a loaded roster. For the first time in the Marcus Freeman era, a returning starter at quarterback in CJ Carr leads the offense. The defense, headlined by superstar cornerback Leonard Moore, blends talent and experience as well.

Freeman, Carr, Moore and company open the 2026 season with a Shamrock Series matchup against Wisconsin on Sept. 6 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Notre Dame Tweets of the day

Massive news for the Irish:

Significant boost to Notre Dame’s defense next season. Irish needed Onye’s production and experience back at defensive tackle. https://t.co/srfHL3RpVx — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) January 21, 2026

Less massive news but important for the program nonetheless:

Men’s (and women’s) basketball in need of a bounce-back effort.

Quote of the day

“It’s hard not to pick Indiana when you live in Indiana. And I love Pat Coogan, their starting center. But Nov. 7, 2026, we play Miami. And I know what I would do if somebody picked against us, because I’ve done it plenty of times when everybody on this set has picked against us. And I’m not going to give Miami any bulletin board material. So, my heart says Indiana, but I’m going to use my head, and I’m going to pick Miami.”

— Freeman on ESPN’s College GameDay, shortly before Indiana defeated Miami in the national championship game

Headlines of the day