Newsstand: Notre Dame tops ESPN's future power rankings through 2027
Every year, ESPN power-ranks each Power Four team based on how well they’ve set themselves up for success in the next two seasons. Notre Dame, who ranked No. 5 ahead of the 2025 season, jumped up to No. 1.
Teams are evaluated on star power, coaching staff and roster management (“how well a team recruits and addresses its roster through the transfer portal”), with an emphasis on quarterback, offensive line and defensive line. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg was a huge fan of the way Irish head coach Marcus Freeman is building the roster without relying too much on the transfer portal.
Full ESPN story: College Football Future Power Rankings through 2027
“Notre Dame retained [quarterback CJ] Carr, standout cornerback Leonard Moore, [defensive end Boubacar] Traore, linebacker Drayk Bowen and others, and signed the nation’s No. 4 recruiting class for 2026, featuring 18 SC Next 300 players and five in the top 50, including defensive end Rodney Dunham, the No. 31 overall prospect,” Rittenberg wrote. “The team’s 2027 class already features 11 SC Next 300 commits.”
Freeman himself also remains a plus for the Irish, who retained all three of their coordinators from a year ago.
- 1New
OV changes
Expected visitors this weekend
- 2
Burch to return
2028 DE target
- 3
Impressing Jernigan
No. 2 RB in 2028
- 4
OV spotlight
CB Greedy James
- 5Trending
OV spotlight
DT Brayden Parks
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“Freeman remained at Notre Dame despite another strong push from the NFL, which isn’t hiding its desire to pry away the 40-year-old,” Rittenberg wrote.
Notre Dame Tweets of the day
Huge recruiting battle:
OTAs are treating Jeremiyah Love well.
Making moves at Irish Invasion…
Quote of the day
“Boubacar Traore is what they (first-round picks) look like; big, strong, quick. Trying to block him, my gosh, usually not gonna do it with one guy.”
— Anonymous opposing coach in Lindy’s Sports College Football National 2026 Preview Magazine
Headlines of the day
- 2028 LB Reagan Smith reacts to Notre Dame offer following Irish Invasion
- Fighting Irishmen’s basketball releases 2026-27 ACC opponents
- Official visitor spotlight: Can Fighting Irish finally close with four-star DL Brayden Parks?
- 89 days until Notre Dame football: Why analytics believe Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa is the top LB in college football
- What to make of what opposing coach told Lindy’s Sports about 2026 Fighting Irish football
- Why 2028 TE Theo Schott keeps returning to Notre Dame
- Official visitor spotlight: Notre Dame fighting SEC powers to flip CB Greedy James
- Fighting Irish offer four-star LB Camden Noe after first visit: ‘Definitely a top school for sure’
- Notre Dame’s blue-chip ratio is higher than ever. How much does that matter?
- Fighting Irish impress No. 2 RB Zaiden Jernigan on latest visit: ‘I feel like I’m a top priority’
- 2028 DE Asa Burch plans Notre Dame return following Irish Invasion
- Lucky Charms: Shakeup to Notre Dame’s upcoming official visit weekend