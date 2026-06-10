Newsstand: Notre Dame tops ESPN's future power rankings through 2027

Every year, ESPN power-ranks each Power Four team based on how well they’ve set themselves up for success in the next two seasons. Notre Dame, who ranked No. 5 ahead of the 2025 season, jumped up to No. 1.

Teams are evaluated on star power, coaching staff and roster management (“how well a team recruits and addresses its roster through the transfer portal”), with an emphasis on quarterback, offensive line and defensive line. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg was a huge fan of the way Irish head coach Marcus Freeman is building the roster without relying too much on the transfer portal.

Full ESPN story: College Football Future Power Rankings through 2027

“Notre Dame retained [quarterback CJ] Carr, standout cornerback Leonard Moore, [defensive end Boubacar] Traore, linebacker Drayk Bowen and others, and signed the nation’s No. 4 recruiting class for 2026, featuring 18 SC Next 300 players and five in the top 50, including defensive end Rodney Dunham, the No. 31 overall prospect,” Rittenberg wrote. “The team’s 2027 class already features 11 SC Next 300 commits.”

Freeman himself also remains a plus for the Irish, who retained all three of their coordinators from a year ago.

“Freeman remained at Notre Dame despite another strong push from the NFL, which isn’t hiding its desire to pry away the 40-year-old,” Rittenberg wrote.

Notre Dame Tweets of the day

Huge recruiting battle:

NEW: Brayden Parks finally makes his long-awaited Notre Dame official visit this weekend — but Oregon's late surge has made this a two-team race👀



The 4-star DT from Chicago has visited ND 8 times but this visit is key.



Intel: https://t.co/KoN08zGfDE pic.twitter.com/CmEnZTwHkY — Greg Smith (@GregSmithRivals) June 9, 2026

OTAs are treating Jeremiyah Love well.

Making moves at Irish Invasion…

I was really impressed by 2028 four-star TE Theo Schott at Irish Invasion.



I'm told the Notre Dame staff was as well. 👀☘️@theoschott13https://t.co/qaEKVdGzrh pic.twitter.com/yw1rGN1kxl — Mike Singer (@MikeTSinger) June 9, 2026

Quote of the day

“Boubacar Traore is what they (first-round picks) look like; big, strong, quick. Trying to block him, my gosh, usually not gonna do it with one guy.”

— Anonymous opposing coach in Lindy’s Sports College Football National 2026 Preview Magazine

Headlines of the day