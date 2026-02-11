Newsstand: Notre Dame transfer kicker Marcello Diomede commits to Ohio State
Former Notre Dame kicker Marcello Diomede has committed to Ohio State, he announced Tuesday afternoon on social media.
A redshirt sophomore walk-on from Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard West, Diomede competed with true freshman Erik Schmidt for Notre Dame’s starting kicker job when North Carolina transfer Noah Burnette suffered a midseason hip injury. However, the Irish went with Schmidt for the vast majority of the season’s second half.
Diomede got another shot after both Burnette and Schmidt missed kicks on Nov. 1 at Boston College, but he missed his lone extra point attempt as well. That was Diomede’s last kick in a blue-and-gold uniform; he finished his career with the Irish 4-of-5 on extra points and 0-of-1 on field-goal attempts, missing from 54 yards out.
He also handled kickoffs in the first two games of 2025, because Schmidt initially planned to redshirt. Diomede kicked 9 touchbacks in 13 attempts.
The Irish revamped the kicker position ahead of the 2026 season, bringing in Spencer Porath from Purdue and former Michigan signee Micah Drescher out of high school.
Notre Dame Tweets of the day
A disappointing season hasn’t stopped Hannah Hidalgo‘s individual greatness.
What a first year on the job for Irish general manager Mike Martin.
Clash of Catholicism on Nov. 1.
Quote of the day
“I thought he was a Day 2 kind of guy going into it. I still think that. I think he’s more of a second-round pick than anything else, whereas going in, I probably had him as more of a third-round pick. But yeah, I think Malachi [Fields] definitely made some money at the Senior Bowl and might go a whole round earlier than he would have.”
— Pro Football Focus college football analyst Max Chadwick
