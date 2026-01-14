Newsstand: Notre Dame transfer Preston Zinter signs with Rice as tight end
Former Notre Dame defensive end/linebacker Preston Zinter has signed with Rice, the Owls announced Tuesday. On the graphic, they listed him as a tight end.
Zinter has two years of eligibility remaining.
Zinter became a special teams staple for the Irish, leading the team in special teams snaps with 211 in 10 games. He also had the highest PFF special teams grade on the team at 79.0, across kickoff return, kickoff coverage, punt return, punt coverage and field goal.
The North Andover (Mass.) native finished his career in South Bend with 9 tackles. A three-star recruit out of Lawrence (Mass.) Central Catholic, Zinter chose the Irish on Feb. 11, 2022 over Boston College, Michigan, Penn State and Wisconsin.
"Did Notre Dame have a rocky start? Yes, but not nearly to the extent that fans and some media made it out to be. The only real early losses were wide receiver Nick Marsh to Indiana, Jontez Williams to USC, Mateen Ibirogba to Texas Tech and Xavier Gilliam to Tennessee. Those were players the Irish really wanted, but they clearly had other options and quickly made moves. The timing of commitments being public may not have been as quickly as some Irish fans wanted, but the staff clearly had plan. They didn't just randomly announce four portal commitments on Monday. It was strategic, and Blue & Gold hopes to report more on the nuances of that in the coming days and weeks."
— Blue & Gold recruiting insider Mike Singer
