Newsstand: Notre Dame unveils Shamrock Series logo for Week 1 vs. Wisconsin

Notre Dame unveiled the official Shamrock Series logo for its Sept. 6 matchup against Wisconsin at Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers, on Thursday morning.

Here’s a look at the design:

Notre Dame’s Shamrock Series logo: pic.twitter.com/ebzSzG3BhR — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) May 14, 2026

And here’s how the Irish described its details, including the street signs, the pennant reading “2026” and even the font:

“The event logo is built on weaving together the storied past of Lambeau Field and Wisconsin-inspired elements,” the Irish wrote in a press release. “The location and history of Lambeau Field sets the tone for the foundation of the logo. The primary color scheme of green and gold along with the bricks and pillars are direct representations of the stadium itself. The foundational color — Stadium Green — evokes the primary color of Lambeau Field. The gold of the pennant and detailed outline is representative of the Packers’ organization while serving as a nod to the gold of Notre Dame.

“The Notre Dame and Wisconsin street signs pay homage to the location of Lambeau Field – amid a neighborhood in the working town of Green Bay, Wisconsin. Each team’s sign is in their respective primary colors as the two teams are set to come together on the field in a crossroads of competition for just the 18th time overall and the first time since 2021.

“The font treatment of the words “Shamrock” and “Series” both honor the locale of this year’s game. The inspiration for the word “Shamrock” was drawn from the blue-collar brands and industries of Wisconsin throughout the 1960s and 1970s. Lambeau Field’s unique font, meanwhile, is represented in the treatment of the word “Series”. The two words are joined together at their bases with a football in flight.

“Below the Shamrock Series word treatments is a gold pennant with the year 2026. The design is a direct representation of the championship banners displayed by the Green Bay Packers franchise throughout Lambeau Field.

“The wheat stalks at the base of the logo flanking the shamrock incorporate the Notre Dame Founder’s Lines. The wheat is symbolic of the agricultural impact of the state of Wisconsin while the lines are representative of the year of the founding of the University.”

The Irish and Badgers kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sept 6 in Green Bay, Wisc., to open the 2026 season.

Notre Dame Tweets of the day

Merry Flipmas.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 OT Jackson Hill has Flipped his Commitment from UCLA to Notre Dame, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’7 305 OT had been Committed to the Bruins since April 4th



“The work isn’t done.”⁰⁰https://t.co/B1x46VFXGJ pic.twitter.com/QA91hYAUoU — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 14, 2026

You never know what the third phase has cooking on a given Saturday.

The Notre Dame special teams has been quite creative since Freeman arrived



Excited to see what else the staff has in mind pic.twitter.com/TCFjHuWwzZ — Top Tier Notre Dame (@TopTierND) May 14, 2026

Huge potential commitment coming Friday.

stopped by Chicago St. Patrick HS yesterday to visit with their. 5* DT David Folorunsho 6‘4“ 290 and my former PFR and US Army all American Tom Zbikowski. David will announce tomorrow between Notre Dame/Miami/Texas Tech. David will also be coming to our photo shoot on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/mlKbP4lAEV — Tom Lemming (@LemmingReport) May 14, 2026

Quote of the day

“I feel like playing against the best athletes in the country, it’s very competitive and very physical, translating that physical part and competitive part really drives my motivation. Knowing that if I can compete with those guys who run 4.3 40s and pushing guys around and stuff, I don’t see why I can’t succeed on the lacrosse field.

“Obviously it’s a huge difference going from high school lacrosse to college lacrosse. It’s a lot faster. But I feel like it’s the same for football. Seeing that speed during the whole fall, seeing it every single day, it makes the game a lot slower out here.”

— Notre Dame men’s lacrosse midfielder and football wide receiver Matt Jeffery

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