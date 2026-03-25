Newsstand: Notre Dame's Micah Shrewsberry not a finalist for Butler job, per report
Notre Dame head men’s basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry is not a finalist for the Butler head coaching job, according to South Bend Tribune columnist Tom Noie.
Shrewsberry had been connected to the Bulldogs due to his deep ties to that program, where he made his name as an assistant coach under Brad Stevens. With Shrewsberry assisting Stevens, Butler reached back-to-back national championship games from 2010-11.
Instead, Noie reported, Shrewsberry will remain with the Irish. He holds a 41-56 record through three seasons in South Bend, including a 19-39 mark in ACC play. And if rumors swirling about key players entering the transfer portal prove accurate, that record is unlikely to improve in Year 4.
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Notre Dame has already lost two players to the transfer portal: sophomore guard Sir Mohammed and sophomore forward Garrett Sundra. More seem likely to follow.
Notre Dame Tweets of the day
Jeremiyah Love: Great teammate.
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DeVonta Smith‘s agility and explosiveness numbers were off the charts.
Quote of the day
“Even after I’ve been gone for two months, coming back through the halls and seeing my plaque on the wall for All-American, that’s crazy to even say out loud. Just the impact that I made here, on and off the field, but most importantly the people I met here as well. People I will remember forever and going down the line and going to weddings and meeting kids and things like that, it’ll be pretty special.”
— Former Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price
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