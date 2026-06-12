Newsstand: Notre Dame's Sophie Novak qualifies for national steeplechase finals

Notre Dame track & field athlete Sophie Novak has a chance to take home a national championship.

Novak, a graduate student from Lake Orion, Mich., qualified for the national women’s 3000-meter steeplechase final. She placed third (the top 12 qualify) with a time of 9:39.54 in the preliminary round on Thursday at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

According to Nike’s website, Steeplechase is a longer race that includes 28 hurdles over “large, fixed barriers” and seven water jumps.

The final race will take place Saturday at 8:24 p.m. ET (5:24 local time), and Novak is among the favorites to win it. NCAA.com lead track & field reporter Stan Becton released predictions for each event on Monday, and his pick for the steeplechase was Novak.

“Sophie Novak has already finished first against competitive fields at the Bryan Clay Invitational and ACC Championships,” Becton wrote. “She has the fastest time in the nation this season and her performance this season makes her the favorite entering Eugene.”

A fifth-year student set to run her final race in a Fighting Irish uniform, Novak is a two-time ACC champion in the steeplechase. She earned All-American status in 2024, and she’s looking for her first national championship.

Elsewhere at Hayward Field in Eugene, Obiara Okeke finished 18th in the men’s shot put on Wednesday. Amaya Aramini ran in the 10,000 meters final late Thursday night.

Notre Dame Tweets of the day

*Huge* recruiting weekend coming up.

Notre Dame has an important recruiting weekend lined up with key defensive targets set to visit 🫡☘️



Elite recruits expected in for DL coach Charlie Partridge 👀



Predictions: https://t.co/PcWx6J3eVA pic.twitter.com/llicx2nd3Q — Mike Singer (@MikeTSinger) June 11, 2026

Interesting administrative news here.

The NCAA has added four new members to the men's basketball committee:

– Notre Dame AD Pete Bevacqua

– Ole Miss AD Keith Carter

– Missouri Valley Commissioner Jeff Jackson

– Northwestern AD Mark Jackson



Their terms will begin later this year. — Ben Portnoy (@bportnoy15) June 11, 2026

A legend turns 70.

Happy 70th birthday to Notre Dame great Joe Montana.



📸: @MichaelClubb4 pic.twitter.com/MMMMmC4Ha2 — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) June 11, 2026

Quote of the day

“I think the biggest thing for us as a family is when you finish playing football, you’re maybe 30 years old. You’re maybe 30 years old if you had a great career. So it’s all about how can the place help you down the road.

“How can it help you become an employer or a great employee for someone? Because at 30 years old, you’re still a young person. And even if you’ve made tons of money in the NFL, if you were fortunate enough to go that route, you’re still going to have to find something to do when your career is over.

“And so that’s some of the things that we want to make sure both schools understand that’s what we’re looking for.”

— Marlon Parks on his son, four-star DL Brayden Parks, deciding between Notre Dame and Oregon

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