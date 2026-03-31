Newsstand: Six Notre Dame players land in new ESPN seven-round NFL mock draft
ESPN NFL draft analyst Matt Miller released his seven-round mock draft, which includes six Notre Dame players. If correct, the Irish would match last year’s total number of selections.
The NFL Draft begins on April 23, when the first round will be selected. Notre Dame fans will want to tune in early, as Irish running back Jeremiyah Love is likely a top-five pick.
Miller has Love going No. 4 to the Tennessee Titans.
“Love is a rare RB prospect with home run speed, as shown by his multiple touchdown runs of more than 90 yards, and he has finishing power at 214 pounds. He’s also a seasoned route runner and proven pass catcher with 63 career grabs for six scores,” Miller wrote. “Love has the tools to be one of the NFL’s best running backs very quickly.
The second back selected in the 2026 NFL Draft will be Notre Dame’s Jadarian Price, according to Miller. He has the Denison, Texas native going in the second round with the 49th overall pick to the Minnesota Vikings.
“Price is a powerful back with the speed to produce chunk plays,” wrote Miller. “He’s also a high-end return man who returned three kickoffs for touchdowns at Notre Dame.”
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In his two-round mock in early February, Miller had Irish receiver Malachi Fields as a first-round pick at No. 32 overall, but in his latest mock, Fields is a third-round selection. Miller lists him going No. 71 overall to the Washington Commanders.
“Without a second-round pick, the Commanders would wait until Round 3 to get a potential steal at wide receiver,” Miller wrote. “Fields didn’t have elite college production, but the 6-foot-4, 218-pounder can win 50-50 balls and has the size to beat up defenders opposite the speedy Terry McLaurin.
He projects tight end Eli Raridon going to the New Orleans Saints in the fourth round, offensive lineman Billy Schrauth headed to the Buffalo Bills as a fifth-round pick, and offensive tackle Aamil Wagner being selected by the Saints in the sixth round.
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