Blue and Gold Football
Newsstand: Three Notre Dame cornerbacks on NFL Draft analyst's 2027 radar
Notre Dame has three cornerbacks in The Athletic NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler’s preseason position rankings, starting with the name you’re expecting at the top.
Leonard Moore is Brugler’s — and everyone else’s — No. 1 cornerback entering the 2026 season. He wrote that the junior might be the second-best draft-eligible prospect in the 2027 class, behind only Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.
“Moore sticks to receivers like Velcro,” Brugler wrote. “He is a tall, long and physical presence with clean movement skills, especially for his size. Moore’s route instincts, however, are what separates him from most corners. He understands offensive tendencies based on situations and tells, which allows him to run better routes than receivers do and put himself in position to make plays on the ball.
“It is fun to watch Moore’s mind work on the field. He was outstanding on multiple 2025 tapes — games against Texas A&M, Boise State and USC immediately come to mind. But Moore was at his most dominant against Stanford, showcasing his route anticipation and poised cover skills.”
Behind Moore, though, two other Fighting Irish cornerbacks rank relatively high on Brugler’s rankings. Colorado transfer DJ McKinney is his No. 3 senior cornerback prospect (not including underclassmen), while returning senior Christian Gray is No. 6. McKinney is projected to start opposite Moore at field cornerback, while Gray moved to nickel this spring.
Notre Dame Tweets of the day
Good sign.
Can’t argue with that.
End of an era at Blue & Gold.
Quote of the day
“When it comes to Brayden [Parks], he’s a work horse for sure. From a football standpoint, he is one of the most polished players I have seen at this level. I even mentioned it to the pro guys I train that I have a high school kid who does these moves. He has had this work ethic since 8th grade. I’ve seen the development in his game from winning with hand placement and getting blocks. How to win with hands instead of just being a big guy who blows guys off the ball with size because he will see guys bigger than him in college. He’s so well polished in every aspect of the game.”
— Former Notre Dame linebacker Kerry Neal, who trains with Parks
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