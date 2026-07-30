Newsstand: Three Notre Dame cornerbacks on NFL Draft analyst's 2027 radar

Notre Dame has three cornerbacks in The Athletic NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler’s preseason position rankings, starting with the name you’re expecting at the top.

Leonard Moore is Brugler’s — and everyone else’s — No. 1 cornerback entering the 2026 season. He wrote that the junior might be the second-best draft-eligible prospect in the 2027 class, behind only Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

“Moore sticks to receivers like Velcro,” Brugler wrote. “He is a tall, long and physical presence with clean movement skills, especially for his size. Moore’s route instincts, however, are what separates him from most corners. He understands offensive tendencies based on situations and tells, which allows him to run better routes than receivers do and put himself in position to make plays on the ball.

“It is fun to watch Moore’s mind work on the field. He was outstanding on multiple 2025 tapes — games against Texas A&M, Boise State and USC immediately come to mind. But Moore was at his most dominant against Stanford, showcasing his route anticipation and poised cover skills.”

Behind Moore, though, two other Fighting Irish cornerbacks rank relatively high on Brugler’s rankings. Colorado transfer DJ McKinney is his No. 3 senior cornerback prospect (not including underclassmen), while returning senior Christian Gray is No. 6. McKinney is projected to start opposite Moore at field cornerback, while Gray moved to nickel this spring.

Notre Dame Tweets of the day

Good sign.

Caught up with Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua, including on the Texas series.



"I think this series will definitely be played. And I talk to (Texas AD) Chris Del Conte frequently … both universities want that game to be played and are going to play that game." — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) July 30, 2026

Can’t argue with that.

I had a hard time with this, but Notre Dame will be a double-digit favorite in every game it plays but one.



So if ND goes undefeated, will it be the No. 1 seed? I picked yes because the Big Ten and SEC champs will likely have multiple losses given the strengths of their… https://t.co/56FktSUSix — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) July 29, 2026

End of an era at Blue & Gold.

This week is my last at @BGInews.



In my five years here, it became clear I'd only ever leave if something took me home. @InsideTexas is doing so.



I loved every minute of covering Notre Dame. But it's time for me to return to Texas and do what I love there. I'm fired up to cover… pic.twitter.com/MTnGoErIcp — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) July 29, 2026

Quote of the day

“When it comes to Brayden [Parks], he’s a work horse for sure. From a football standpoint, he is one of the most polished players I have seen at this level. I even mentioned it to the pro guys I train that I have a high school kid who does these moves. He has had this work ethic since 8th grade. I’ve seen the development in his game from winning with hand placement and getting blocks. How to win with hands instead of just being a big guy who blows guys off the ball with size because he will see guys bigger than him in college. He’s so well polished in every aspect of the game.”

— Former Notre Dame linebacker Kerry Neal, who trains with Parks

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