Newsstand: Two Notre Dame players receive NFL rookie minicamp invites

Two Notre Dame players received invites to at least one NFL rookie minicamp: Running back Jake Tafelski with the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings, as well as James Rendell with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This comes after defensive back DeVonta Smith, wide receiver Will Pauling, defensive end Jordan Botelho, offensive tackle Aamil Wagner and safety Jalen Stroman signed undrafted free agent contracts with the Panthers, 49ers, Vikings, Titans and 49ers again, respectively.

Rendell broke out in his second season with the Irish, averaging 44.6 yards per punt in 2025 — up from 41.8 in 2024. Of his 25 punts last season, 13 landed inside the 20-yard line. Most notably, only 2 were returned for a combined 11 yards.

Tafelski transferred to Notre Dame from Central Michigan ahead of the 2024 season. He had 1 carry for 2 yards against Florida State in 2024, and he played 19 snaps on special teams across two seasons.

Notre Dame Tweets of the day

The Irish got a good one in the transfer defensive tackle from Pitt.

Notre Dame DT Francis Brewu: Extremely strong individual pic.twitter.com/ySvO2UfaZ9 — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) April 28, 2026

An in-depth look at your new starting left tackle:

Notre Dame DT Francis Brewu: Extremely strong individual pic.twitter.com/ySvO2UfaZ9 — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) April 28, 2026

Best cornerback prospect ever?

Jeremiah Smith vs. Leonard Moore



– 2 targets

– 1 catch

– 7 receiving yards

– 0 TDs

– 1 pass breakup pic.twitter.com/6KpBx1QZJj — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) April 28, 2026

Quote of the day

“First off, I want to thank all the coaches who have reached out and shown love over the last few months by continuing to recruit me. Being recruited as a top defensive back in the class of 2027 has been a wild ride, and I’m beyond grateful and blessed for every opportunity.

“After getting a chance to meet with Coach [Aaron] Henry and Coach [Chris] Ash, as well as continued talks with Coach [Jevaughn Codlin] and Coach [Marcus] Freeman, I am 100% certain that Notre Dame is where I belong. Following many conversations with my family and coaches, I continue to stay committed and ‘Choose Hard.’

“For me, this means committing to a program where I can play high-caliber football while receiving an elite education. I truly believe Notre Dame will push me to become the best leader, student and athlete possible. I have found my home, the place that will benefit me even after football is over.”

— Four-star Fighting Irish cornerback commit Xavier Hasan, the highest-ranked player in Notre Dame’s 2027 class so far, shutting down his recruitment

Headlines of the day