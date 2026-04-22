Newsstand: Unnamed coach makes striking comment to ESPN about Notre Dame RB Jadarian Price
Barring a surprise, Notre Dame will make NFL draft history when Jadarian Price hears his name called on Thursday or Friday.
No school has ever produced the first two running backs selected in a single draft. That is expected to change this weekend. Jeremiyah Love will likely become the second Notre Dame player since 1993 (Joe Alt) drafted in the top five, with his absolute floor being the top 10. And Price, who could go as high as the late first round, is expected to be the second ball carrier off the board.
While Love has dominated the pre-draft conversation, Price has drawn significant buzz as well. An anonymous NFL coach made a striking comment about Notre Dame’s backfield to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, which Schefter published in his Monday morning draft intel piece.
“Jadarian Price is the best pure runner in the draft, but Love is the best pure player in the draft,” the coach told Schefter.
- 1Trending
Notre Dame surging
For No. 1 LB
- 2
2027 decommitment
Khalil Terry
- 3
New target sets visit
Per Mike Singer
- 4Hot
Kicking updates
Freeman fired up
- 5
Irish trending for 2027 safety
From Florida
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Price finished his college career with 280 carries for 1,692 yards (6.0 YPC) and 21 touchdowns, with 3 added scores as a kickoff returner. Love, meanwhile, had 433 carries for 2,882 yards (6.7 yards per carry) and 36 scores.
Love was the clear-cut starter, but Price’s contributions were more than enough to put him on the first-round radar.
Notre Dame Tweets of the day
Inside look at Irish strength coach Loren Landow‘s training regimen for NFL Draft prospects:
Great analysis on Love’s potential landing spots:
Our best cover yet. Preorder it today!
Quote of the day
“What you saw today is what we’ve seen out of Jordan Faison for, I don’t know, probably for the past couple years. Like I always say, great players are consistent. Jordan Faison is a great player because he’s consistent. So, what he did today is what he consistently does in practice. Because he works. He does what it takes to come out and practice at a high level like he did today.”
— Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman after Faison caught 7 passes during Saturday’s “jersey scrimmage”
Headlines of the day
- Sting factor for Fighting Irish losing commitment from four-star S Khalil Terry
- Fighting Irish recruiting intel: Big weekend moves Irish closer to top targets
- ‘Massive human beings’: Why Fighting Irish defensive line looks like Marcus Freeman’s best in 2026
- Hannah Hidalgo flexing influence in Notre Dame WBB’s still-building transfer haul
- Lucky Charms: Five-star recruit visiting Notre Dame on Wednesday; new 2027 prediction
- Five thoughts: Reflections from Notre Dame football spring scrimmage
- Where Notre Dame players rank on Mel Kiper’s big board 2 days before NFL Draft
- Two more blue-chip recruits returning to Notre Dame for Saturday’s Blue-Gold Game
- Why Fighting Irish can’t be afraid to put playmakers on the field at wide receiver, even if they’re true freshmen
- Transfer portal bound, KK Bransford pens goodbye to Notre Dame women’s basketball
- NBC releases broadcast info for Notre Dame’s Blue-Gold Game, including Ian Book as analyst
- Despite another push from Big Ten program, Notre Dame commit returning to campus Saturday
- Thoughts on where Fighting Irish stand with every remaining 2027 offensive target