Newsstand: Unnamed coach makes striking comment to ESPN about Notre Dame RB Jadarian Price

Barring a surprise, Notre Dame will make NFL draft history when Jadarian Price hears his name called on Thursday or Friday.

No school has ever produced the first two running backs selected in a single draft. That is expected to change this weekend. Jeremiyah Love will likely become the second Notre Dame player since 1993 (Joe Alt) drafted in the top five, with his absolute floor being the top 10. And Price, who could go as high as the late first round, is expected to be the second ball carrier off the board.

While Love has dominated the pre-draft conversation, Price has drawn significant buzz as well. An anonymous NFL coach made a striking comment about Notre Dame’s backfield to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, which Schefter published in his Monday morning draft intel piece.

“Jadarian Price is the best pure runner in the draft, but Love is the best pure player in the draft,” the coach told Schefter.

Price finished his college career with 280 carries for 1,692 yards (6.0 YPC) and 21 touchdowns, with 3 added scores as a kickoff returner. Love, meanwhile, had 433 carries for 2,882 yards (6.7 yards per carry) and 36 scores.

Love was the clear-cut starter, but Price’s contributions were more than enough to put him on the first-round radar.

Notre Dame Tweets of the day

Inside look at Irish strength coach Loren Landow‘s training regimen for NFL Draft prospects:

"You're worthy of this process. You're worthy of playing at the next level."



Path to the Draft: The NFL Interview#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/WMUNMTd2pi — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) April 21, 2026

Great analysis on Love’s potential landing spots:

I really enjoyed this answer from @Nate_Tice about the running back value conversation surrounding Jeremiyah Love.



It’s more about where you’re at building your roster than the price tag. pic.twitter.com/QH0hDv0pkZ — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) April 22, 2026

Our best cover yet. Preorder it today!

It's that time of year, Notre Dame fans ‼️☘️



Preorder your copy before June 5 to save up to $11 on the 2026 Blue & Gold Illustrated football preview magazine.



This 160-page, full-color, glossy magazine covering Fighting Irish football is a must-have!https://t.co/QSvWmUCUjH pic.twitter.com/LoRjTZj266 — BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) April 21, 2026

Quote of the day

“What you saw today is what we’ve seen out of Jordan Faison for, I don’t know, probably for the past couple years. Like I always say, great players are consistent. Jordan Faison is a great player because he’s consistent. So, what he did today is what he consistently does in practice. Because he works. He does what it takes to come out and practice at a high level like he did today.”

— Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman after Faison caught 7 passes during Saturday’s “jersey scrimmage”

Headlines of the day