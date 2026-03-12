Newsstand: Update on former Notre Dame safety Harrison Smith

The Minnesota Vikings released former Notre Dame safety Harrison Smith on Tuesday with a post-June 1 designation. That does not, however, signal the end of his time in Minneapolis or his NFL career.

Smith’s release is a procedural move, essentially making his salary cap hit more tenable while he determines whether he wants to return for a 15th NFL season. While Smith received a hero’s send-off in the fourth corner of the Vikings’ final game of the 2025 season, he has not yet made a decision on his future.

“The procedural move, which spreads a cap hit over two seasons, does not indicate where Smith is at in his decision of whether to return for a 15th season in Minnesota,” the Vikings said in a news release.

A six-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, Smith is the NFL’s active leader in interceptions (39) and interception return yards (510). He’s also totaled 1,180 tackles (859 solo), 51 tackles for loss, 21.5 sacks, 106 pass deflections and 13 forced fumbles throughout his tenure with the Vikings, which began in 2012 after a four-year run at Notre Dame.

Entering his age-37 season, Smith has to decide whether he wants to hang up his cleats. Wednesday’s release gives him time to think his decision through without harming the Vikings’ ability to manage their salary cap in the process.

Notre Dame Tweets of the day

Love in the nation’s capital?

With the 7th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Washington Commanders select Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame. https://t.co/4X9zjfHKs8 — Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) March 11, 2026

Another elite safety recruit considering the Irish?

NEWS: Four-Star Safety Tavares Harrington is down to 10 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals⁰

The 6’3 180 S from Chicago, IL is ranked as the No. 8 Safety in the 2027 Rivals300



Where Should He Go?https://t.co/bMF1DaO6y5 pic.twitter.com/LrZhIWMALi — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 11, 2026

Notre Dame commit Xavier Hasan is extremely strong for a cornerback.

Quote of the day

“Honestly, it’s a whole new world. I played in a small conference, at a small school. You get here and I’m not the biggest guy on the field anymore, you know what I mean? Everybody’s like me, but stronger, faster, better, more experienced. t’s great, and I like being around people that are better, because I usually rise to the occasion.”

— Notre Dame freshman center Sullivan Garvin

