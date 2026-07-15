Newsstand: Where Notre Dame additions rank in ESPN's updated top-100 transfers

ESPN updated its ranking of the top-100 transfers in college football on Monday, and three Notre Dame additions made the list.

They are as follows:

Defensive tackle Tionne Gray (Oregon): No. 37

(Oregon): No. 37 Wide receiver Quincy Porter (Ohio State): No. 60

(Ohio State): No. 60 Defensive tackle Francis Brewu (Pitt): No. 67

Only one Fighting Irish transfer exit made the top 100: quarterback Kenny Minchey, who transferred to Kentucky. Minchey’s arm and mobility impressed ESPN college football analyst Tom Luginbill.

“He can drop the ball into receivers running go routes and throw hole balls working against two-high looks,” Luginbill wrote. “Minchey can extend plays and make off-platform throws. He’s an instinctive runner with enough speed to break explosive runs. Limited experience, but physically gifted with the upside to become a quality player.”

Gray being the highest-ranked addition might surprise Irish fans, because he’s not currently projected to start (though he will compete for a starting job). However, ESPN analyst Steve Muench believes he has “deceptive quickness” at 6-foot-6, 336 pounds.

“While his leverage and technique are still a bit raw, particularly as a pass rusher, he has a lot of physical traits to mold,” Muench said. “Gray should develop into an interior presence that forces double-teams and controls the middle of the line of scrimmage. The natural strength and power are really impressive, as is his first-step quickness off the ball for his size.”

Muench believes Porter might have been a major contributor as a true freshman for any team except Ohio State, although he did deal with a knee injury throughout the second half of the year.

“He’s a tall, physical athlete who plays faster than his testing times (11.1 100-meter) out of high school,” Muench wrote. “Porter gains speed and gathers momentum as a vertical route runner. As a pass catcher, he attacks the ball and is a big target over the middle. Porter wins contested balls with his leverage strength and long arms (80-inch wingspan). He can extend plays using his strong, explosive frame to break tackles.”

Brewu, meanwhile, isn’t a physical freak like Gray and Porter are. He is, however, one of the strongest pound-for-pound players in the sport and a two-time member of Bruce Feldman‘s Freaks List.

“Brewu uses his hands well to press blockers and shed,” Muench said. “His strength is as a run defender, but he can disrupt as interior pass rusher, flashing an effective rip move with ability to power his way up-field and press the pocket. He’s still young and has a good deal of game experience and good production.”

Notre Dame Tweets of the day

Wise words.

It’s not cool to hate Notre Dame despite what the internet tells you. https://t.co/r80jFPNPW5 pic.twitter.com/QevLf0WecI — Brooks Austin (@BrooksAustinBA) July 14, 2026

Why not the Fighting Irish?

The former head coach speaks:

🚨 NEW POD 🚨



Former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly joins The Independent, and he has plenty of nice things to say about Marcus Freeman.



SUBSCRIBE ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0fJblT5TQQ — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) July 14, 2026

Quote of the day

“Five-star defensive ends don’t come around very often at Notre Dame. Dunham showed me enough in the spring that he’s a plug-and-play pass rusher capable of being in the top four edge players on a team that will need that quality in abundance if it’s going to realistically chase national title aspirations in 2026.”

— Blue & Gold senior writer Eric Hansen on why he voted freshman defensive end Rodney Dunham for the BGI Top 25

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