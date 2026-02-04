Newsstand: Where Notre Dame lands in way-too-early 2026 College Football Playoff projection

CBS Sports’ Brad Crawford projected the 2026 College Football Playoff on Tuesday, and in his scenario, Notre Dame left no doubt over whether or not it belonged in the 12-team field.

Crawford put the Irish at No. 2, only behind Miami at No. 1.

“Graced with a playoff assurance next season and a schedule that’s the most favorable in the country among contenders, it would take a cataclysmic fall for the Fighting Irish not to be included in the 12-team bracket,” Crawford wrote. “Notre Dame plucked a half-dozen new likely starters from the transfer market and anticipates a Heisman-like season out of rising sophomore quarterback CJ Carr, who won 10 straight starts to end his freshman campaign.”

While the “playoff assurance” part of Crawford’s explanation (the Irish are guaranteed a spot if they finish in the top 12) is unlikely to matter, his words represent a growing sentiment among college football analysts: The safest bet to reach the CFP next season is fourth-year head coach Marcus Freeman‘s group.

Entering the postseason as the No. 2 seed would likely require a 12-0 record, which means Crawford’s scenario of the Irish at No. 2 and the Hurricanes at No. 1 is extremely unlikely. Both cannot finish 12-0, because they face each other on Nov. 7.

Notre Dame Tweets of the day

Only at Notre Dame.

Love thee, Notre Dame 🎶



Last night, more than 1,600 Notre Dame students braved 19° temps for Mass at St. Olaf’s Chapel, built by Coyle Hall residents from the 38 inches of January snow. pic.twitter.com/TpYiTblTR2 — University of Notre Dame (@NotreDame) February 3, 2026

A lock, you say?

Things I'm comfortable saying about the 2026 CFB season in February….



– Notre Dame is a playoff lock

– The SEC goes through Georgia until it doesn't

– It's playoff or bust for USC

– The Arch Manning hype/hate from last year is all now fair — J.D. PicKell (@jdpickell) February 3, 2026

The freshman is getting better every game.

𝘼𝙣𝙤𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 big-time performance from freshmen Jalen Haralson



☘️ career-high 26 points

☘️ shot 75% from the field

☘️ now 5th amongst ACC freshmen in scoring pic.twitter.com/RnT6DAs8Kv — Notre Dame Men's Basketball (@NDmbb) February 3, 2026

Quote of the day

“We’re in a really good place with Notre Dame, and reconciliation is something that’s important in my life and in others, and you’re not always going to see eye to eye on every issue with everyone. I really feel we handled it in a very professional and respectful manner. [Irish athletics director] Pete [Bevacqua] and I got together. We talked quite a bit, but we got together a week after the public discourse and had a great conversation.

“Since then, I’ve seen Pete and [University president] Fr. Bob [Dowd] and talked with them. It makes a relationship stronger to me when you go through some difficult periods. We all learned quite a bit. I feel really good about it. Notre Dame is a really important member of the ACC and Notre Dame enjoys being in the ACC and values that tremendously. I know the ACC values tremendously Notre Dame being part of the league, and that has not changed one iota.”

— ACC commissioner Jim Phillips on the conference’s relationship with Notre Dame

