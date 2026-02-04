Newsstand: Where Notre Dame lands in way-too-early 2026 College Football Playoff projection
CBS Sports’ Brad Crawford projected the 2026 College Football Playoff on Tuesday, and in his scenario, Notre Dame left no doubt over whether or not it belonged in the 12-team field.
Crawford put the Irish at No. 2, only behind Miami at No. 1.
“Graced with a playoff assurance next season and a schedule that’s the most favorable in the country among contenders, it would take a cataclysmic fall for the Fighting Irish not to be included in the 12-team bracket,” Crawford wrote. “Notre Dame plucked a half-dozen new likely starters from the transfer market and anticipates a Heisman-like season out of rising sophomore quarterback CJ Carr, who won 10 straight starts to end his freshman campaign.”
While the “playoff assurance” part of Crawford’s explanation (the Irish are guaranteed a spot if they finish in the top 12) is unlikely to matter, his words represent a growing sentiment among college football analysts: The safest bet to reach the CFP next season is fourth-year head coach Marcus Freeman‘s group.
Entering the postseason as the No. 2 seed would likely require a 12-0 record, which means Crawford’s scenario of the Irish at No. 2 and the Hurricanes at No. 1 is extremely unlikely. Both cannot finish 12-0, because they face each other on Nov. 7.
Top 10
- 1
New LBs coach?
ND after Brian Jean-Mary
- 2Trending
New WR target
Four-star recruit
- 3
Jarrard update
Four-star to sign
- 4
ESPN Mock Draft
ND outlook
- 5
Al Washington to NFL
New Dolphins coach
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Notre Dame Tweets of the day
Only at Notre Dame.
A lock, you say?
The freshman is getting better every game.
Quote of the day
“We’re in a really good place with Notre Dame, and reconciliation is something that’s important in my life and in others, and you’re not always going to see eye to eye on every issue with everyone. I really feel we handled it in a very professional and respectful manner. [Irish athletics director] Pete [Bevacqua] and I got together. We talked quite a bit, but we got together a week after the public discourse and had a great conversation.
“Since then, I’ve seen Pete and [University president] Fr. Bob [Dowd] and talked with them. It makes a relationship stronger to me when you go through some difficult periods. We all learned quite a bit. I feel really good about it. Notre Dame is a really important member of the ACC and Notre Dame enjoys being in the ACC and values that tremendously. I know the ACC values tremendously Notre Dame being part of the league, and that has not changed one iota.”
— ACC commissioner Jim Phillips on the conference’s relationship with Notre Dame
Headlines of the day
- Five things we learned about Fighting Irish football recruiting in January
- Point-Counterpoint: Do you agree with Notre Dame’s 2026 transfer portal strategy?
- Fighting Irish building momentum with 2027 four-star RB Tre Segarra
- Where Notre Dame football’s 2026 class recruits ended up in the updated Rivals Industry Ranking
- ‘We’re in a really good place’: ACC commissioner Jim Phillips on relationship with Fighting irish
- Where Notre Dame women’s basketball stands in NCAA Tournament projections: Feb. 3
- Recapping the key recruits the Fighting Irish offensive staff visited on the road
- Notre Dame safety Brandon Logan takes a baseball-first path this spring
- Breaking down the five latest 2027 recruits offered by Fighting Irish
- Film Study: Junior highlights of Fighting Irish commit Richie Flanigan
- Lucky Charms: Four-star RB sets Notre Dame spring visit