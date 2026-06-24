Newsstand: Where Notre Dame Stadium ranks among toughest places to play in CFB 27

Notre Dame Stadium has a “wine and cheese” reputation. In other words, it’s not known for being as hostile to opposing teams as other prominent college football venues.

However, EA Sports College Football 27 ranks The House That Rockne Built as the 20th-most difficult place to play in the new video game, which comes out July 9. The following schools’ home stadiums are ranked higher, respectively: LSU, Ohio State, Penn State, Georgia, Alabama, Oregon, Florida, Tennessee, Clemson, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Michigan, Texas, Auburn, Washington, South Carolina, Indiana, Utah and Iowa.

The video game, as it has since its renewal in 2024, has a “stadium pulse” feature that affects game play. Users will find it more difficult to audible in a stadium with a high toughness rating, especially on third down and in close, late-game situations.

Notable venues ranked behind Notre Dame Stadium include Florida State, Virginia Tech, NC State, BYU and Mississippi State.

Notre Dame Tweets of the day

Another massive — literally — defensive line commitment.

BREAKING: Four-Star DL Segun Alexander has Committed to Notre Dame, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’2 285 DL chose the Fighting Irish over Texas A&M, Clemson, and Vanderbilt



“East End raised me. Notre Dame believed in me. Now it’s time to work.”https://t.co/iOSWsot7zj pic.twitter.com/NkuEP5gEjW — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 23, 2026

Florida Dame? More like… (Alexander is Canadian)

A stacked defensive line class.

This Notre Dame D-line class 🔥



• 5-star EDGE Abraham Sesay

• 5-star DL David Folorunsho

• 4-star DL Segun Alexander

• 4-star EDGE Aidan O'Neil

• 4-star EDGE Jackson Vaughn



One spot left? 👀☘️ pic.twitter.com/uudX4AhBJd — Mike Singer (@MikeTSinger) June 23, 2026

Quote of the day

“You have to start with his explosiveness. He’s a very twitchy, athletic interior defensive lineman and makes big-time flash plays on his film. Alexander is an interesting prospect in that he reclassified between both of our last 2027 and 2028 rankings updates. In other words, he hasn’t had a rankings update because he was in the opposite class when we were doing each respective update. His last evaluation based on our Rivals calendar was several months ago.

““I really like what I see from his movement skills. He’s able to convert speed to power and has a compact build. He’s around 6-2/6-3 and carries his weight extremely well. He’s densely built with a bunch of muscle mass, and at his size, he shows a lot of burst and play strength. His closing speed pops; Alexander makes plays behind the line of scrimmage at a high rate. He projects as a plus-pass rusher on the interior.

“When you watch his film against some of the more talented programs Rabun Gap played against, Alexander showed really encouraging flashes in those games. He made high-level plays behind the line of scrimmage. We’re excited to see him play this fall, and he gives Notre Dame a disruptive presence on the interior. He’s another piece in what’s a fantastic haul on the D-line.”

— Rivals director of scouting and rankings Charles Power on new Notre Dame defensive tackle commit Segun Alexander

Headlines of the day