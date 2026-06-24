Blue and Gold Football
Newsstand: Where Notre Dame Stadium ranks among toughest places to play in CFB 27
Notre Dame Stadium has a “wine and cheese” reputation. In other words, it’s not known for being as hostile to opposing teams as other prominent college football venues.
However, EA Sports College Football 27 ranks The House That Rockne Built as the 20th-most difficult place to play in the new video game, which comes out July 9. The following schools’ home stadiums are ranked higher, respectively: LSU, Ohio State, Penn State, Georgia, Alabama, Oregon, Florida, Tennessee, Clemson, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Michigan, Texas, Auburn, Washington, South Carolina, Indiana, Utah and Iowa.
The video game, as it has since its renewal in 2024, has a “stadium pulse” feature that affects game play. Users will find it more difficult to audible in a stadium with a high toughness rating, especially on third down and in close, late-game situations.
Notable venues ranked behind Notre Dame Stadium include Florida State, Virginia Tech, NC State, BYU and Mississippi State.
Notre Dame Tweets of the day
Another massive — literally — defensive line commitment.
Florida Dame? More like… (Alexander is Canadian)
A stacked defensive line class.
Quote of the day
“You have to start with his explosiveness. He’s a very twitchy, athletic interior defensive lineman and makes big-time flash plays on his film. Alexander is an interesting prospect in that he reclassified between both of our last 2027 and 2028 rankings updates. In other words, he hasn’t had a rankings update because he was in the opposite class when we were doing each respective update. His last evaluation based on our Rivals calendar was several months ago.
““I really like what I see from his movement skills. He’s able to convert speed to power and has a compact build. He’s around 6-2/6-3 and carries his weight extremely well. He’s densely built with a bunch of muscle mass, and at his size, he shows a lot of burst and play strength. His closing speed pops; Alexander makes plays behind the line of scrimmage at a high rate. He projects as a plus-pass rusher on the interior.
“When you watch his film against some of the more talented programs Rabun Gap played against, Alexander showed really encouraging flashes in those games. He made high-level plays behind the line of scrimmage. We’re excited to see him play this fall, and he gives Notre Dame a disruptive presence on the interior. He’s another piece in what’s a fantastic haul on the D-line.”
— Rivals director of scouting and rankings Charles Power on new Notre Dame defensive tackle commit Segun Alexander
Headlines of the day
- NCAA adopts age-based eligibility: Which Notre Dame players are affected?
- Four-star DL Segun Alexander commits to Notre Dame football
- 4-star DL Segun Alexander commits to Notre Dame: ‘It is the best of both worlds’
- What the experts are saying about new Notre Dame commit Segun Alexander
- Five thoughts on four-star DL Segun Alexander’s Notre Dame football commitment
- Film Study of Notre Dame DT commit Segun Alexander | Junior highlights
- 75 days until Notre Dame football: Adon Shuler’s underrated impact on winning
- 5-star OL Albert Simien commits Friday – inside the three-team race as decision closes in
- Inside basketball strength coach Jon Sanderson’s process, now in practice at Notre Dame
- Notre Dame official visit reinforces elite CB commit Xavier Hasan’s belief in the program
- Are there really four quarterbacks in college football better than Notre Dame’s CJ Carr?
- 5-star shakeup: Predictions and intel regarding the nation’s top 2027 recruits as decisions loom