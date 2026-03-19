Newsstand: Where Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo ranks among NCAA Tournament players

There are hundreds of women’s basketball players competing in the NCAA Tournament this month. Only two of them are better than Notre Dame junior guard Hannah Hidalgo, according to ESPN.

The Worldwide Leader ranked Hidalgo the No. 3 overall player in the tournament.

Hidalgo is only behind UConn’s Sarah Strong and Vanderbilt’s Mikayla Blakes. The latter is the leading scorer in the nation. Hidalgo is also third in that regard, with only Iowa State’s Audi Crooks as the other player ahead of her.

“So much of the Fighting Irish’s success rides on each Hidalgo performance, and Notre Dame’s 9-2 record over its past 11 games is the best evidence that she keeps getting better,” ESPN’s Charlie Creme wrote. “Hidalgo averaged 26.1 points per game during that stretch. She then took home ACC player of the year and defensive player of the year.

“Ranking third in the country in scoring and the runaway leader in steals, Hidalgo has cemented her place as the best two-way player in the game if Strong isn’t. In four games this season, she had double-digit steals, including twice against ACC competition. The rest of the players in the country combined for four such games.”

Hidalgo and Notre Dame open their NCAA Tournament run as a 6 seed against 11 seed Fairfield on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET in Columbus, Ohio. A win likely sets up a second round game against 3 seed Ohio State on Monday.

For ESPN’s full set of NCAA Tournament player rankings, click here.

Notre Dame social media posts of the day

Somehow, Hidalgo was not named a First Team Associated Press All-American.

Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo in 2025-26



25.2 points

6.4 rebounds

5.4 steals

5.3 assists



She's third nationally in scoring and first in steals. She's the first NCAA women's basketball player since '00 to average 25/5/5/5.



And she wasn't named a First Team AP All-

American. How? pic.twitter.com/7rblu3mpNf — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) March 18, 2026

Lou Holtz’s son, Skip, shares a memorable moment from his father’s funeral procession.

Thank you to everyone who attended the Funeral and made the walk. It was cold, windy and snowing but it was a special moment in the Holtz Family life. pic.twitter.com/cbel3ZFPZE — Skip Holtz (@CoachSHoltz) March 18, 2026

Jadarian Price is going to give whatever NFL team that drafts him all he’s got.

Notre Dame RB Jadarian Price is VERY willing to return kicks and play special teams at the NFL level



He led the FBS in yards/return and return TDs in 2025 💥@heykayadams | @Jadarian15 | @NDFootball pic.twitter.com/0QloMjh3K2 — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) March 18, 2026

Fighting Irish quote of the day

“We can have more team periods. We’re going to do more football. We’re going to do more good-on-good to evaluate different things.”

— Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman on the Irish being ahead in the offseason, enabling them to practice differently (and in a more advanced manner) this spring

Blue & Gold headlines of the day

• Why Notre Dame is back in business for Chicago Mount Carmel four-star CB Tavares Harrington

• Despite senior year injuries, Gan-Erdene Solongo takes upward trajectory to Notre Dame

• Notre Dame joins loaded offer sheet for elite 2028 WR Marshaun Thornton

• What to know about Notre Dame linebackers before spring practices begin

• Notre Dame hosting Five-Star Plus+ recruit for massive junior day visit

• How Notre Dame is mixing continuity, breaths of fresh air into offseason reset

