Newsstand: Where Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo ranks among NCAA Tournament players
There are hundreds of women’s basketball players competing in the NCAA Tournament this month. Only two of them are better than Notre Dame junior guard Hannah Hidalgo, according to ESPN.
The Worldwide Leader ranked Hidalgo the No. 3 overall player in the tournament.
Hidalgo is only behind UConn’s Sarah Strong and Vanderbilt’s Mikayla Blakes. The latter is the leading scorer in the nation. Hidalgo is also third in that regard, with only Iowa State’s Audi Crooks as the other player ahead of her.
“So much of the Fighting Irish’s success rides on each Hidalgo performance, and Notre Dame’s 9-2 record over its past 11 games is the best evidence that she keeps getting better,” ESPN’s Charlie Creme wrote. “Hidalgo averaged 26.1 points per game during that stretch. She then took home ACC player of the year and defensive player of the year.
“Ranking third in the country in scoring and the runaway leader in steals, Hidalgo has cemented her place as the best two-way player in the game if Strong isn’t. In four games this season, she had double-digit steals, including twice against ACC competition. The rest of the players in the country combined for four such games.”
Hidalgo and Notre Dame open their NCAA Tournament run as a 6 seed against 11 seed Fairfield on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET in Columbus, Ohio. A win likely sets up a second round game against 3 seed Ohio State on Monday.
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For ESPN’s full set of NCAA Tournament player rankings, click here.
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