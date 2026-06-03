Newsstand: Where PFSN ranks Notre Dame's CJ Carr in top-10 2027 NFL Draft QB prospects

A little less than 11 months away from the 2027 NFL Draft, Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr is very much on analysts’ radars heading into the summer. Some believe he could be one of the top signal-callers selected if he declares after his redshirt junior year.

In a list that came out Tuesday, PFSN’s Ian Cummings ranked Carr fourth among draft-eligible quarterbacks. Only Oklahoma State’s Drew Mestemaker (formerly of North Texas), Texas’ Arch Manning and Oregon’s Dante Moore ranked ahead of the Saline, Mich. native.

“CJ Carr is still very young and very early in his NFL ascent; he’s a redshirt sophomore who just completed his first year as a full-time starter in 2025,” Cummings said. “But already, the returns are promising, and Carr has clear early-round upside with more development.”

Cummings lauded Carr’s arm talent and intangibles, which he believes are good enough to get him drafted fairly high.

“He packages this new-age arm talent with an otherwise cerebral skill set,” Cummings said. “He’s not the most dynamic athlete or creator, but he has smooth off-platform feel and structural malleability. He’s a good processor for his experience level with age-defying pre-snap command, who shows promising glimpses of progression work, anticipation, and DB manipulation

“His risks are calculated, he’s mechanically sound, reasonably accurate, and he’s shown a willingness to stand in the pocket with pressure bearing down.”

Cummings does believe Carr needs another season of experience and development to really grow into the prospect he can become, citing field vision and pocket navigation as two things that he can improve. However, in Year 2 as a starter, most expect Carr to make a significant leap.

“Carr is a young, ascending QB prospect with a translatable skill set and the ultimate ceiling of a franchise QB candidate,” Cummings said.

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Quote of the day

“My sister [Quinn] just graduated from Notre Dame [in May], so I saw firsthand what Notre Dame had done for her. Like, my family knows the school well, and I know Notre Dame will give me the best possible experience for personal, academic and athletic growth. I like the traditions and hard work ethic of the school, and I feel like there’s not many better head coaches to play under than Marcus Freeman.”

— Notre Dame kicker Micah Drescher, who begins classes as a summer enrollee next week

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