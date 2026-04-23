Newsstand: It's NFL Draft day for Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love, maybe Jadarian Price

Will today mark the fifth time in NFL Draft history in which two running backs from the same school get selected in the NFL Draft? It’s possible. And it’s up to Notre Dame.

We know one half of Notre Dame’s superstar tailback tandem of the last two years will be drafted. Jeremiyah Love, a 2025 Heisman Trophy finalist, could go as high as No. 3 overall. Jadarian Price, meanwhile, is a fringe-first round option. He’ll have to hang on into the late stages of tonight to have a shot of hearing his name called.

The primary places to watch the first round at 8 p.m. ET are ESPN, ABC and NFL Network. Love is attending the draft in person in Pittsburgh, Pa., so he’ll get some air time when it’s his turn to walk the stage and put on a hat of the franchise that signs up to pay and play him. Price is probably back home in his native Denison, Texas, anxiously anticipating a life-changing phone call.

The Fighting Irish have other players who hope to be draft picks at some point this weekend, most notably tight end Eli Raridon, wide receiver Malachi Fields and offensive linemen Aamil Wagner and Billy Schrauth. Rounds two and three of the draft are Friday night, and the draft concludes with rounds four through seven on Saturday afternoon.

Notre Dame social media posts of the day

A spring practice takeaway for linebacker Jaiden Ausberry.

Another practice pick six, this one from defensive end Boubacar Traore.

There is no Love or Price, but there are a lot of capable, talented running backs in this picture.

Fighting Irish quote of the day

“CJ Carr has come a million miles. Not throwing the ball — but athletically. Recognizing. Patience in the pocket. Seeing more. Knowing more. Pre-snap, post-snap. One, two, three. He’s just really got so much better at recognizing the secondary. Feeling the game. Feeling it.

“He now can kind of feel the game, which is huge. And it shows up in his passing. He’s got to keep improving, but he’s obviously studied and worked hard to get to where he’s at.”

— a Blue & Gold source on the evolution of Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr

Blue & Gold headlines of the day

• Why potential record-setting draft night is just the beginning for Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love

• Notre Dame in the NFL Draft preview: Could Jadarian Price help make draft history?

• Assessing what ESPN views as Notre Dame football’s biggest strength, weakness in 2026

• Five thoughts on fast-rising Florida safety John Gay III’s Notre Dame football commitment

• Junior highlights of Notre Dame S commit John Gay III | Film Study

• Notre Dame to host pair of high-priority defensive recruits for Blue-Gold Game



