NFL noise? Marcus Freeman reinforces who he always was and who he could become — at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — What Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman prioritized during his playoff-less/bowl-less December, instead of the overstated inflection points about his coaching future that he was purportedly agonizing over, reinforces who Freeman always was.

And who he could still become. At Notre Dame.

“I didn’t have to reevaluate,” Freeman said Wednesday during a 45-minute, catch-up press conference at Notre Dame Stadium covering a wide array of topics, including indiscreet and persistent interest in the 40-year-old father of six from NFL teams.

“Other people may say I reevaluated. I didn’t ever have to reevaluate it. Again, the only statement I put out was, ‘Let’s run it back.’ And I was intentional about that. Like, I don’t need to come out with a statement every time one of these job openings happen.”

It wouldn’t silence the armchair career counselors anyway.

But Freeman’s actions are more powerful, even if they’re not necessarily louder.

And they did include talking to general managers and coaches of NFL teams in December, but primarily with an eye toward what would make Freeman a better coach — now — at Notre Dame.

In fact, everything in December funneled toward putting him in position to build and take advantage of arguably the strongest roster the Irish have had since the peak Lou Holtz years during his 11-year run (1986-96).

That’s retaining ND’s key players ahead of the frenetic 15-day Transfer Portal-a-palooza, and making and sticking to a clandestine transfer portal strategy for incoming players that could make a difference in how long an Irish playoff run in 2026 might be. That count stands at seven as of Wednesday, with an eighth addition possible later this week before the portal closes until next offseason Friday at midnight.

Perhaps most impressive is how Freeman and his staff took a deep dive into why what they saw in spring practices last March/April and during August training camp didn’t uncover fixable problems they were eventually able to solve.

But not before they were in an 0-2 hole with narrow losses to Miami and Texas A&M.

“From strength and conditioning, from mental performance, from how we practice, and again, how do we tailor our process to produce a better result to start the season?” Freeman detailed. “And that’s my job. I’ve had a long conversation with [ND deputy athletic director overseeing football] Ron Powlus about who will play week 1. As we look forward to the future, there’s a certain cost to being independent. Some of that is you’re going to have to play a challenging opponent to open the season.

“It’s my job to make sure we’re ready. And as you look at last year, I don’t care what the score was. We weren’t prepared to go out and win that game. We didn’t win it, and so I’ve really self-evaluated the entire program [in terms of] how can we tweak certain things to hopefully produce a better outcome in week 1?”

And changes are already in place. And there’s more to come. And if it sounds like Freeman isn’t giving the proper respect to what it could mean to pursue the Pittsburgh Steelers’ sudden opening for a head coach, then you haven’t been paying attention to who Marcus Freeman is.

The way he views football, the way he looks at life, the way he lives his life doesn’t fit conveniently into a template of what other coaches have done or might do. He stays consistent with the culture he’s built at Notre Dame. And that means applying his own advice, expectations and directives to himself.

“You know I’ll always say the future is uncertain,” Freeman said. “That’s, what I tell our players — is what I tell myself. It’s the reality of life. But everything I want and everything that I need personally can be achieved right here as the head coach of this program.

“And so, I hope this [a deluge of NFL coaching rumors] is something we have to address every year. I really do, because it means we’re having a lot of success, right here, at Notre Dame. And if this isn’t something we’d have to address, then there’s bigger issues, I think, within what we’re doing as a football program. As your program has success, these types of things are going to occur.”

Contractually, Freeman’s recently reworked details have him tied to Notre Dame through the end of the 2031 season. That doesn’t mean he stays forever, or even through the life of that contract. But Freeman’s intention about the long term is clear, whether it’s parsed that way in cyberspace or not.

“I’m always open and honest with our administration, our recruits, our current players,” he said. “And it’s important they hear from me and not maybe what’s on the media or social media.”

His message?

“I don’t know enough about it,” he said of the NFL, a level he’s never coached in any form. “It may be sometime in the future. If it’s the right time and it’s what I think is right for me, then maybe I’ll pursue it. But I don’t love wasting time thinking about things that aren’t right in front of me.

“And so, I don’t know what I’ll want in how much length of time from now, I don’t know. But I know right now that I am as convicted and motivated to being the best head coach of the Notre Dame football program as I can be.”

And it starts with channeling the Dec. 7 College Football Playoff snub into fuel. Fuel to show the college football world why it was an easy decision to stay at Notre Dame and fight for what 2026 could bring.

“You often hear me say, ‘Keep the pain.’ And those are for moments that we need reminders, at times as humans. Our mindset has to be to attack and move forward, to leave no doubt in all areas of who we are as human beings and us as a team.

“And [as I tell the players], ‘I challenge you to leave no doubt who the stars should be, no doubt who the leaders should be. We have to leave no doubt how good of a team we are as we go into 2026 in this season.

“I hate looking so far down the road, but again, it’s our job to make sure that we take care of what we have to do to get and reach the goals that we have.”