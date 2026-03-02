NFL Scouting Combine: Full results for each Notre Dame player

Notre Dame sent six players to last week’s NFL Scouting Combine: tight end Eli Raridon, running backs Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price, wide receiver Malachi Fields and offensive linemen Billy Schrauth and Aamil Wagner.

All but Schrauth participated in at least one athletic test in Indianapolis. Here are their full results.

Full testing results for each Notre Dame player at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine

Note: RAS stands for Relative Athletic Score, a number from 1 to 10 that compares each player’s test results to everyone at their position since 1987.

Player, Pos 40-yard dash 10-yard split Vertical jump Broad jump Three-cone drill 20-yard shuttle Bench press RAS Eli Raridon, TE 4.62 1.60 36″ 10’3″ – – 20 reps 9.66 Jeremiyah Love, RB 4.36 1.55 – – – – – – Jadarian Price, RB 4.49 1.61 35″ 10’4″ – – 21 reps 8.76 Malachi Fields, WR 4.61 1.63 38″ 10’4″ 6.98 4.35 – 8.22 Billy Schrauth, OL – – – – – – -* – Aamil Wagner, OL 5.01 1.79 29.5″ 9’0″ – – -* 8.92

* Offensive linemen who elect to bench press will do so Monday morning

Notes

• First, a general takeaway: You may have seen grand claims that Combine test scores are, on average, better than ever. While that may be technically true, this chart shows why it’s extremely misleading. Test scores are better than ever, but these days, if a player doesn’t think they’ll do well in a specific test, they’ll simply elect not to do it.

• For Notre Dame-specific takeaways, let’s start with the negative: Those who hoped Fields would blow up the Combine will be disappointed. He ran a 4.61 40, which was second-worst among wide receivers who ran it (but again, there were probably a few slower wideouts who decided not to).

There are certainly wideouts who have been successful at 4.6 or worse. Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson, Jarvis Landry and even Larry Fitzgerald are among them. Fields’ time might keep him out of first-round conversations in April, but it’s important to note that speed isn’t necessarily his game anyway.

• The rest of Notre Dame’s Combine results were positive. Let’s actually stick with Fields, whose vertical jump was very successful and gave him a “great” explosion grade on the RAS calculator, in addition to an “elite” size grade, as you’ll see below.

Malachi Fields is a WR prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored an unofficial 8.22 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 686 out of 3844 WR from 1987 to 2026.



Pending bench, splits projected.https://t.co/C7fsQaSCPp pic.twitter.com/bJPwfBkZFs — RAS.football (@MathBomb) March 1, 2026

• Love’s 4.36 time was second among running backs, behind only Arkansas’ Mike Washington Jr., cementing him as a top-10 pick. It’s very difficult to see a scenario in which he falls past Kansas City at No. 9, though he could go even earlier. Because he elected against any other testing, though, we’ll find out Love’s RAS at Notre Dame’s Pro Day.

• Price’s time was closer to the middle of the pack, but still very good. He’s never had as much pure speed as Love, but he does always seem to outrun whoever’s chasing him on his way to the goal line.

Jadarian Price is a RB prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored an unofficial 8.76 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 263 out of 2115 RB from 1987 to 2026.



Pending bench tomorrow, then pro day. Splits projected.https://t.co/XKelCIiCHg pic.twitter.com/fh4PPvHXF6 — RAS.football (@MathBomb) February 28, 2026

• Raridon posted the highest RAS of any Notre Dame player. His performance was overshadowed by two freak shows in Oregon’s Kenyon Sadiq and Vanderbilt’s Eli Stowers, but his 4.62 40-yard dash and his jumps were both given “elite” RAS grades — especially in conjunction with his well-above-average height. Raridon has a strong chance to be a Day 2 selection.

Eli Raridon is a TE prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.66 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 47 out of 1356 TE from 1987 to 2026.



Pending pro day, splits projected.https://t.co/1E9Fslc1cx pic.twitter.com/zsPxWFLS4w — RAS.football (@MathBomb) February 28, 2026

• Sprints aren’t exactly important metrics for his position, but Wagner did well in his 40. The much more important test for offensive linemen is the 20-yard shuttle, which Wagner did not do in Indianapolis. That will be a number to watch at his Pro Day.

Aamil Wagner is a OT prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored an unofficial 8.92 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 165 out of 1520 OT from 1987 to 2026.



Pending agilities and bench, times unofficial.https://t.co/gfB5sDExFx pic.twitter.com/eonQPdPjTg — RAS.football (@MathBomb) March 1, 2026

Combine measurements for each Notre Dame player