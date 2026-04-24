NFL scouts weigh in on where Notre Dame’s CJ Carr stacks up in 2027 QB class | Newsstand
On the day the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft kicked off, ESPN senior college sports insider Pete Thamel released a poll of 10 NFL scouts who shared their “way-too-early” top three quarterbacks for the 2027 class. Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr tied for sixth with two points.
Thamel’s polling system awarded three points for a first-place vote, two for a second-place vote and one for a third-place vote. Carr finished with two points alongside Oklahoma State’s Drew Mestemaker and LSU’s Sam Leavitt.
Oregon’s Dante Moore (24), Texas’ Arch Manning (16), Ohio State’s Julian Sayin (5), Texas Tech’s Brendan Sorsby (5) and South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers (3) all finished ahead of Carr. Rounding out the poll was Miami’s Darian Mensah, who received one third-place vote.
According to Thamel, Moore, Manning and Sayin were the only quarterbacks to receive a first-place vote.
Carr’s inclusion comes after a strong 2025 campaign in which he finished fifth nationally in passer rating (168.1), trailing only returning quarterbacks Sayin (177.5) and Mestemaker (168.7). Carr also averaged 9.4 yards per attempt, second among returning quarterbacks only to Mestemaker’s 9.5.
- 1Hot
The Heat Index
Pulse on ND 2027 recruits
- 2
J Love goes No. 3
To Arizona Cardinals
- 3
ND makes history
Two RBs in first round
- 4
Crunch time
For key 2027 targets
- 5
Golic Family Foundation
Feature from Hansen
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Notre Dame’s starting signal-caller completed 195 of 293 passes for 2,741 yards and 24 touchdowns with just six interceptions last season. With another great season, he’ll have a great chance to reclaim the top spot where it matters most: in next year’s draft.
Notre Dame Posts of the Day
Notre Dame Quote of the Day
“Jadarian Price is one of the most grounded, team-first players I’ve covered in more than 4 decades in this biz. He could have run away after the 2024 season. Instead, he stayed at #NotreDame, shared the ball with Jeremiyah Love and still became an All-American and 1st-rounder.”
— Blue & Gold senior writer Eric Hansen on Price after the Seahawks drafted him No. 32 overall.
Notre Dame Headlines of the Day
- Seattle Seahawks select ND RB Jadarian Price in first round of NFL Draft
- Drafting running backs in the top five is a bad idea. Here’s why Jeremiyah Love is different
- Arizona Cardinals select ND RB Jeremiyah Love No. 3 overall in NFL Draft
- Where ND stands with top targets before Blue-Gold Game | The Heat Index update
- How many future first-round NFL Draft picks are on ND’s 2026 roster? | Chat Transcript
- ND RB Jeremiyah Love drops limited-edition comic before NFL Draft
- Kaden Henderson update: Nation’s No. 1 LB goes in depth on ND
- Final mock draft roundup: Where will ND RB Jeremiyah Love land?
- ND four-star safety target Zayden Gamble moves up commitment date
- Why Anaya Hardy left Louisville via transfer portal and what she sees for herself at ND
- Touted LB Brayton Feister sets three official visits, ND another looking to make a move
- How ND’s candid message to TE Landon Wolny adds clarity to his recruitment
- Lucky Charms: Crunch time for ND as elite targets near decisions
- Golic Family Foundation keeps coming back to ND and giving back to South Bend
- Can ND capitalize on key visit with elite 2027 DL Marcus Fakatou? His parents weigh in