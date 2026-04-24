NFL scouts weigh in on where Notre Dame’s CJ Carr stacks up in 2027 QB class | Newsstand

On the day the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft kicked off, ESPN senior college sports insider Pete Thamel released a poll of 10 NFL scouts who shared their “way-too-early” top three quarterbacks for the 2027 class. Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr tied for sixth with two points.

Thamel’s polling system awarded three points for a first-place vote, two for a second-place vote and one for a third-place vote. Carr finished with two points alongside Oklahoma State’s Drew Mestemaker and LSU’s Sam Leavitt.

Oregon’s Dante Moore (24), Texas’ Arch Manning (16), Ohio State’s Julian Sayin (5), Texas Tech’s Brendan Sorsby (5) and South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers (3) all finished ahead of Carr. Rounding out the poll was Miami’s Darian Mensah, who received one third-place vote.

According to Thamel, Moore, Manning and Sayin were the only quarterbacks to receive a first-place vote.

Carr’s inclusion comes after a strong 2025 campaign in which he finished fifth nationally in passer rating (168.1), trailing only returning quarterbacks Sayin (177.5) and Mestemaker (168.7). Carr also averaged 9.4 yards per attempt, second among returning quarterbacks only to Mestemaker’s 9.5.

Notre Dame’s starting signal-caller completed 195 of 293 passes for 2,741 yards and 24 touchdowns with just six interceptions last season. With another great season, he’ll have a great chance to reclaim the top spot where it matters most: in next year’s draft.

Notre Dame Posts of the Day

Luck of the Irish ☘️



Notre Dame had Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price become the first two RBs taken in Round 1, the first time since the Common Draft Era both came from the same school. pic.twitter.com/LXiQ1G0LeD — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) April 24, 2026

The raw emotion is what it’s all about. Jadarian Price worked hard his whole life for this moment. He gets to celebrate it with his loved ones.



Now the journey really gets going for the former Notre Dame RB.



“I’m feeling great. I’m ready to ball, man.” pic.twitter.com/CGPJLR8Sbt — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) April 24, 2026

“This is a two starting running back draft.” pic.twitter.com/WUQsNr6cYO — Drew Mentock (@AndrewMentock) April 24, 2026

Notre Dame Quote of the Day

“Jadarian Price is one of the most grounded, team-first players I’ve covered in more than 4 decades in this biz. He could have run away after the 2024 season. Instead, he stayed at #NotreDame, shared the ball with Jeremiyah Love and still became an All-American and 1st-rounder.”

— Blue & Gold senior writer Eric Hansen on Price after the Seahawks drafted him No. 32 overall.

Notre Dame Headlines of the Day