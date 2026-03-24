Niele Ivey and Notre Dame WBB storm into NCAA Sweet 16 with unfinished business

COLUMBUS, Ohio — They never really talked out loud about their dreams, not that Hannah Hidalgo and the Notre Dame women’s basketball team didn’t believe in what this season could turn into if everything fell into place.

And it didn’t fall into place. The Irish worked for it, fought for it, and on Monday the 6 seeds crashed through their ceiling and stormed into the Sweet 16 with an 83-73 takedown of 3 seed and host Ohio State in an NCAA Tourney second-round game at the Schottenstein Center.

In a game that wasn’t nearly that close at the end as the final score embellished, the Irish not only had to crawl out of an 11-0 hole to start the game, but a 10-0 surge by the Buckeyes in the third quarter. And Notre Dame (24-10) had a counterpunch for all of it and more, including Ohio State All-America guard Jaloni Cambridge’s 41 points.

“I think that’s where I’m more emotional, because it has not been easy,” said sixth-year head coach Niele Ivey, roundly criticized for her offseason roster management and a late-season swoon by a loaded 2025 team.

“So, when you know that you’ve gone through the fire, you’ve gone through the storm, and you still come out on top is the reason why I’m just so grateful.”

And looking to keep dancing beyond the Sweet 16 for the first time since Hall of Fame coach Muffet McGraw’s 2019 team made it all the way to the title game that season. The Irish get 2 seed Vanderbilt (30-4) and another All-America guard, Mikayla Blakes, in a regional semifinal matchup Friday in Fort Worth, Texas.

What’s next

The Irish will bring their own All-American to its fifth straight Sweet 16 and most unlikely one, in Hidalgo, who put up All-American numbers against Ohio State (27-8) — 26 points, 13 rebounds and, for the second game in a row, 8 steals. But she’ll also bring an increasingly effective and swaggering posse.

Four other Irish players finished in double figures in the scoring column, with Vanessa de Jesus contributing 15 points and bringing up the ball against an Ohio State guard cadre with three players in Hidalgo’s stratosphere for raw speed and quickness.

Cass Prosper added 13 points, including a dagger of a 3-point play with 2:33 left that gave Notre Dame a 73-59 command. Vanderbilt transfer Iyana Moore also added 13 points, with some big 3s to help the Irish claw out of that early double-digit deficit.

Ohio native KK Bransford, playing at the same venue she helped Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame win an Ohio high school state title seven years ago, added 10 points and 6 rebounds and helped slow down the Buckeye guards’ early dominance.

“I’m just so grateful for my teammates and just how we’ve been able to step up and just play together,” Hidalgo said. “I think that’s the biggest thing, is playing together.

“We’ve been through moments where we’ve had rough starts and we had to crawl back. Because of that adversity, because of how we started this season, we’ve been able to figure it out.

“I’m so glad that we went through the adversity that we did in the beginning of the season, because right now is when it counts the most, we’re being able to figure it out.”

Notre Dame figured it out by winning the turnover battle, forcing 21 by the Buckeyes with Cambridge amassing 7 of them. The Irish, who committed 15 of their own, also won the rebounding battle (36-31), making them 15-0 this season when they’ve outrebounded their opponent.

And every moment that called for poise and composure, the Irish seemed to summon it.

“I have to say it was a loud crowd,” de Jesus said. “They have a lot of fans here. We knew it was a big game coming in. So, for us it was taking a breath, staying patient, and knowing that we put the work in, so just going out there and playing as Notre Dame.”

Overtaking Ohio State

By the end of the first quarter, the Irish had almost drawn even, trailing 22-20. A de Jesus steal and score early in the second quarter put ND ahead for good, 26-24, on their way to their fifth straight win in the series with OSU.

Notre Dame led 43-35 at the half. The Buckeyes, though, surged in the third quarter and whittled the lead down to a single point, 54-53, on a Cambridge free throw with 2:11 left. Notre Dame finished the quarter up four, though, and then took Ohio State apart in the fourth quarter, leading by 18 with 41 seconds left before Ohio State scored the final 8 points of the game.

“It started with turnovers — they made us pay,” said OSU head coach Kevin McGuff, who coached Ivey under McGraw at Notre Dame almost three decades ago and gave Ivey her first full-time assistant coaching job when he was at Xavier

“Hannah had eight steals,” McGuff continued. “But when you’re giving up layups off of turnovers, it’s just really hard to overcome. I thought in the half court, defensively we could have won the game that way, and everything else.

“But when they’re getting layups off live ball turnovers, we just couldn’t overcome it. And you got to give them credit. I thought their defense was really good and it created those turnovers.”

Ivey meanwhile, doesn’t look at this 11-2 hot streak in the last 13 games on their way to the Sweet 16 as redemption. She and the Irish frame it as unfinished business.

“I mean, it’s a standard that we have at Notre Dame,” Ivey said. “It’s a standard that I’ve been a part of as a player since ’96. And no matter what, no matter our seed, no matter our road, we’re going to come in with that mindset.

“Obviously, I’ve been in the NCAA Tournament as a player, so we have the blueprint of that, but it’s that standard, that standard of excellence that we’re always trying to get back to.”

NOTRE DAME 83, OHIO STATE 73: Boxscore