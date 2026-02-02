Why Niele Ivey nudged us to dote on something 'different' happening at Notre Dame

Why Niele Ivey nudged us to dote on something 'different' happening at Notre Dameby: Tyler Horka1 hour agotbhorkaRead In AppNotre Dame head coach Niele Ivey, right, embraces guard Hannah Hidalgo (3) as Hidalgo comes off the court during a NCAA women's basketball game between No. 1 Notre Dame and No. 11 Duke at Purcell Pavilion on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, in South Bend. (Photo by MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)Niele Ivey reminded us all Sunday that something "different" is happening at Notre Dame right now, and it shouldn't be taken for granted.