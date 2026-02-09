Skip to main content
Notre Dame
'No more talking': With five games left, Notre Dame WBB is what it is in 2025-26

IMG_9992by: Tyler Horka56 minutes agotbhorka
hidalgo (3)
Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo (3) reacts after making a shot during a NCAA women's basketball game against Fairleigh Dickinson at Purcell Pavilion on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, in South Bend. (Photo by MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Notre Dame squandered another chance to make something more of its 2025-26 season. This is the fallout from Sunday's loss at Virginia.

