'No more talking': With five games left, Notre Dame WBB is what it is in 2025-26

'No more talking': With five games left, Notre Dame WBB is what it is in 2025-26by: Tyler Horka56 minutes agotbhorkaRead In AppNotre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo (3) reacts after making a shot during a NCAA women's basketball game against Fairleigh Dickinson at Purcell Pavilion on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, in South Bend. (Photo by MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)Notre Dame squandered another chance to make something more of its 2025-26 season. This is the fallout from Sunday's loss at Virginia.