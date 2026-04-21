NBC releases broadcast info for Notre Dame's Blue-Gold Game, including Ian Book as analyst

If you’re a Notre Dame fan who won’t be in South Bend for Notre Dame’s Blue-Gold Game on Saturday, you’re still in luck. A Fighting Irish lifer who, by most accounts, did an excellent job during Notre Dame’s Pro Day broadcast last month is back in the booth to serve as this year’s spring game color analyst.

Come on down, Ian Book.

Notre Dame’s all-time leader in wins by a quarterback, Book will call the Blue-Gold Game alongside play-by-play announcer Tony Simeone and sideline reporter Caroline Pineda. The game, streamed exclusively on Peacock and taking place at Notre Dame Stadium, is set to kick off at 2 p.m. ET Saturday, April 25. There will be an encore presentation on NBCSN at 1:30 p.m. ET Sunday, April 26.

This year’s matchup pits the Notre Dame offense against the Fighting Irish defense, which is exactly the head-to-head that transpired this past Saturday at the Irish Athletics Center in the spring jersey scrimmage that was fully open to the media, some high-profile recruits and members of players’ families. The offense beat the defense, 34-31.

The defense, led by secondary stalwarts Leonard Moore, Brauntae Johnson and Adon Shuler, among other defensive backs, has another shot to get the best of redshirt sophomore quarterback CJ Carr, who was magnificent in the jersey scrimmage. Carr will be mic’ed up for a part of the broadcast, as will be head coach Marcus Freeman.

This is the second consecutive season in which the offense faces off against the defense in the Blue-Gold Game. In previous seasons with Freeman as the head coach, the team held a draft the week of the game to determine rosters. Now, it’s one side of the ball against the other. Last year, in a rather arbitrary scoring system fans might not ever get used to while watching the game, the offense defeated the defense, 76-31. So Carr and Co. are getting quite used to having the upper hand on their counterparts from across the line of scrimmage.

It could be that way in the public’s eye at Notre Dame Stadium once again Saturday. The Notre Dame offense is loaded with playmakers all over the depth chart, well beyond the starters, while the Irish defense is dealing with injuries that could very well affect the lineup for that unit. No reason, for instance, to put team captain and senior linebacker Drayk Bowen in a game-like setting coming back from offseason hip surgery. He didn’t take part in last week’s jersey scrimmage.

Nonetheless, the jersey scrimmage was competitive, and the Blue-Gold Game could be too. That’d give Simeone, Book and Pineda plenty to talk about throughout the afternoon.