NFL Combine tracker: Results, analysis on Notre Dame players from Indianapolis
The NFL Scouting Combine is underway in Indianapolis, and six former Notre Dame stars are set to showcase their athletic abilities in front of all 32 NFL teams.
All six — tight end Eli Raridon, running backs Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price, wide receiver Malachi Fields and offensive linemen Billy Schrauth and Aamil Wagner — are expected to participate in all testing and positional drills. All six are also expected to be selected in April’s NFL Draft, with Love all but locked in as a top-10 pick.
Here are Blue & Gold‘s real-time updates on each Notre Dame player in Indianapolis. The most recent updates will appear at the top of the page, while older ones will appear at the bottom.
Defensive backs will go first on Friday02/27/2026 02:04:13 PM
Day 2 in Indianapolis will feature workouts from the defensive backs and tight end. The DBs will go first, so if you plan on tuning into NFL Network to watch Raridon, you can wait until later this evening.
We’ll update the page when the tight ends take the field.
How to watch Notre Dame players work out at the NFL Scouting Combine02/27/2026 01:37:06 PM
NFL Network televises each day of workouts from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, primarily the 40-yard dash and various positional drills. Other testing such as the vertical jump, broad jump, three-cone drill, 20-yard shuttle and bench press happen off camera.
Here is when each Notre Dame player is slated to work out. The times listed are when NFL Network’s coverage begins and ends; it’s unclear when each individual player and position group will go through testing and drills.
- TE Eli Raridon: Friday, 3-8 p.m. ET
- WR Malachi Fields: Saturday, 1-8 p.m. ET
- RB Jeremiyah Love: Saturday, 1-8 p.m. ET
- RB Jadarian Price: Saturday, 1-8 p.m. ET
- OL Billy Schrauth: Sunday, 1-8 p.m. ET
- OL Aamil Wagner: Sunday, 1-8 p.m. ET