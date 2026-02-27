NFL Combine tracker: Results, analysis on Notre Dame players from Indianapolis

The NFL Scouting Combine is underway in Indianapolis, and six former Notre Dame stars are set to showcase their athletic abilities in front of all 32 NFL teams.

All six — tight end Eli Raridon, running backs Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price, wide receiver Malachi Fields and offensive linemen Billy Schrauth and Aamil Wagner — are expected to participate in all testing and positional drills. All six are also expected to be selected in April’s NFL Draft, with Love all but locked in as a top-10 pick.

Here are Blue & Gold‘s real-time updates on each Notre Dame player in Indianapolis. The most recent updates will appear at the top of the page, while older ones will appear at the bottom.

By: Jack Soble Defensive backs will go first on Friday Day 2 in Indianapolis will feature workouts from the defensive backs and tight end. The DBs will go first, so if you plan on tuning into NFL Network to watch Raridon, you can wait until later this evening.



We’ll update the page when the tight ends take the field.