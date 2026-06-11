Notre Dame AD Pete Bevacqua joins NCAA men's basketball selection committee

Notre Dame athletics director Pete Bevacqua has joined the NCAA men’s basketball selection committee, the Irish announced Thursday afternoon. His four-year term begins July 1.

Bevacqua is the first sitting AD to serve on both the men’s basketball selection committee and the College Football Playoff management committee, which is comprised of himself and the 10 FBS conference commissioners. He’s the second individual, period, to serve on both at the same time, following Sun Belt Conference commissioner Keith Gill.

The third-year Irish athletics director replaces Syracuse AD John Wildhack as the Atlantic Coast Conference’s representative on the committee. Other new members this year will include Ole Miss AD Keith Carter, Missouri Valley Conference commissioner Jeff Jackson and Northwestern AD Mark Jackson. They’ll serve under committee chair Martin Newton, the director of athletics at Samford.

Bevacqua will be part of the first selection committee tasked with filling out a 76-team field. March Madness expanded from 68 to 76 teams for the 2026-27 season and beyond, creating several more play-in games for the committee to fill.

More on Notre Dame AD Pete Bevacqua: To Super League or not to Super League?

Many believe the endpoint of college football’s ongoing chaos is a “Super League.” Notre Dame athletics director Pete Bevacqua is one of them.

Bevacqua made that point to the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation on Wednesday, testifying in support of the bipartisan Protect College Sports Act.

“If you take football, for instance, no matter what, if you continue to have all of your resources pulled into football with escalating roster fees and not knowing where that ends, I believe the inevitable outcome is there’s going to be a small handful of schools that will differentiate themselves from other and play football at a super-league level,” Bevacqua said.

What is a Super League? To answer that question, you have to look at the other “football.”

In 2021, the owners of 12 of the largest European soccer teams — including Real Madrid, Manchester United, FC Barcelona, Liverpool and Arsenal — tried to split away from their countries’ respective leagues and form their own operation. The idea was that they were the ones driving the revenue, so they should break away from the smaller clubs, only face each other and keep all of it.

The European Super League (ESL) did not come to fruition, thanks to significant backlash from fans around the continent and the world.

Bevacqua made it clear that he’s against college football doing the same thing — even if it would, indeed, raise revenue for the largest and most profitable football schools. He said a Super League in college football would wind up looking like a “mini NFL,” which he does not want for multiple reasons.

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