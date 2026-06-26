Notre Dame alumna Marina Mabrey ties single-game WNBA scoring record

Nobody in the history of the WNBA has scored more points in a single game than Notre Dame alumna Marina Mabrey. Thursday, she tied the league record with 53 points in a 125-97 victory for her Toronto Tempo on home court vs. the Los Angeles Sparks.

Mabrey’s sister and fellow Notre Dame graduate, Michaela Mabrey, was in attendance.

“My sister doesn’t get to come see me play that much, so I’m happy that she was her to see it, somebody from my family on this historic night,” Mabrey said.

Mabrey credited her teammates the most for her offensive outburst. The Tempo had a staggering 26 assists on 41 made field goals. Mabrey made 17 of those herself, shooting 60.7 percent from the field. Nine of her makes were from three-point range, which also tied a single game WNBA record.

The Tempo improved to 9-9 with the win. They’re currently holding the final playoff spot in the league. If they manage to say there or ascend into better playoff positioning, Mabrey will have a lot to do with it.

In her eighth year in the league and her first with the newly founded Tempo, Mabrey is averaging a career-best 21.2 points per game. That’s tops on her team and tied with Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever for fourth in the WNBA as of Thursday night. She’s shooting at least 40 percent (40.3) from three for just the second time in her career.

Again, she says it’s all about being in the right situation.

“To have teammates that support me and are looking for me everywhere, want me to do my best, shoutout to them and shout out to [Tempo head coach] Sandy [Brondello] getting me in an offense where I can really thrive,” Mabrey said.

“We came out ready to play. Our defense led to our offense. And when we can get out in transition, I can get some space to do what I want to do. Shout out to my teammates. We got the ball, we got out, they found me.”

A member of Notre Dame’s 2018 national championship team and the McDonald’s All-American Game Co-MVP in the spring of 2015 before arriving in South Bend for an illustrious college career, Mabrey has never been a WNBA All-Star. At age 29 and having the professional season of her life, she should be a shoo-in for a nod this season.

This is Mabrey’s fifth WNBA team in nine years. It appears she’s finally found a spot that enables her to truly unlock all she’s capable of as a scorer. Not that she hadn’t scored in the league before; she’s a career 13.0 points per game player in 246 appearances, 169 starts and 26.3 minutes per game.

What she’s done in Toronto in 18 of those games, all starts, though?

On another level.

“None of this happens without my teammates,” she said. “They really found me. For a three-point shooter, you need your teammates to set screens and deliver the pass and that’s what they did.”