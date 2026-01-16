Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman to sit in with ESPN College GameDay crew as guest analyst
The exposure Marcus Freeman gleaned during Notre Dame’s run to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game last winter was a gift that kept on giving — especially on the recruiting trail.
Well, it’s happening again Monday night, but with a twist.
The fifth-year Irish head football coach will be on site and on set as a guest analyst with the ESPN College GameDay crew at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., ahead of the national title matchup between top-seeded Indiana and 10 seed Miami. Coverage starts at 5 p.m. EST. He’ll also appear with host Rece Davis and GameDay analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Nick Saban at halftime.
Broadcast time for the game on ESPN is 7:30 p.m. EST.
The Irish played in last year’s CFP National Championship Game in Atlanta, falling to Ohio State, 34-23.
If nothing else, Freeman will get a close-up look at a future opponent in Miami, which is penciled in for a matchup at Notre Dame Stadium on Nov. 7.
The Irish won 10 straight games this season after an 0-2 start and finished No. 9 in the Dec. 7 AP and Coaches polls. But the CFP committee ranked the Irish 11th, with No. 10 being the cut line for at-large teams.
“As we look at that moment a month plus later,” Freeman said at a press conference Wednesday at Notre Dame covering a variety of topics, “it was obviously disappointing. But you have to move forward. And that’s what we’ve done as a program. That’s what I’ve done as a leader.
“And as I reminded the group on our team meeting on Sunday, it’s our responsibility to make sure we leave no doubt. Moving forward, we can’t blame it on somebody else.
“We can’t — although we may be, I may be confused about some of the criteria and the committee’s rankings and all those different things — it’s our job as we move forward to make sure we leave no doubt.”