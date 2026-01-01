Notre Dame defensive tackle Armel Mukam to enter NCAA transfer portal
Notre Dame defensive tackle Armel Mukam will enter the transfer portal when it opens Friday, On3’s Pete Nakos and Steve Wiltfong reported Thursday. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
After redshirting his freshman year, Mukam was on the cusp of entering Notre Dame’s defensive tackle rotation as a redshirt freshman in 2024 and a redshirt sophomore in 2025. But he never broke through, even with injuries at the position. Mukam played 69 snaps this past season, mostly on the back end of blowouts — though the Irish did occasionally bring him in for short-yardage situations.
Mukam flashed on film several times in Notre Dame’s final four games against Navy, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Stanford. He showed quickness off the line of scrimmage at 6-foot-3, 305 pounds that should be appealing to interested teams.
However, Mukam couldn’t crack a defensive tackle rotation that included Jared Dawson, Jason Onye, Donovan Hinish, Elijah Hughes and Gabriel Rubio (though Rubio suffered a season-ending elbow injury in October). Dawson and Rubio are out of eligibility, Hinish has retired and now Mukam will move on as well.
The Irish have scholarship defensive tackles on the roster, but Hughes is the only who has played over 60 career snaps. So, Notre Dame will look to supplement the depth chart with a potential transfer acquisition and lean on the development of Cole Mullins, Sean Sevillano, Christopher Burgess, Davion Dixon, Gordy Sulfsted, Elijah Golden, Tiki Hola and Brenan Vernon.
Mukam, a La Prairie, Quebec native, played 135 snaps in his Notre Dame career, totaling 11 tackles, 7 quarterback pressures and a forced fumble. He flipped from Stanford to the Irish on Aug. 24, 2022, despite never visiting South Bend before his commitment.
As a recruit, Mukam was a three-star prospect via the Rivals Industry Ranking but a four-star prospect by On3 itself. In addition to Notre Dame and Stanford, the Woodberry Forest (Va.) High standout also had offers from Virginia, Cal and Virginia Tech.
According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Mukam was the No. 51 defensive lineman and No. 469 overall player nationally and No. 10 player in Virginia.
Which Notre Dame football players will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal?
In addition to Mukam, here is the list of Irish players expected to enter the transfer portal when it officially opens Friday.
- Redshirt freshman safety Taebron Bennie-Powell
- Freshman safety JaDon Blair
- Redshirt junior defensive lineman Joshua Burnham
- Redshirt sophomore kicker Marcello Diomede
- Redshirt sophomore quarterback Kenny Minchey
- Redshirt sophomore safety Ben Minich
- Redshirt junior Gi’Bran Payne
- Redshirt freshman quarterback Anthony Rezac
- Redshirt senior cornerback Chance Tucker