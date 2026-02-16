Notre Dame women's basketball digs deep, taps into desperation in downing of NC State

Hosting NC State at Purcell Pavilion on Sunday, Notre Dame played like it had everything and nothing to lose at the same time.

The Wolfpack wanted no part of it.

When a team plays like it has everything to lose, it can either be too uptight and subsequently sloppy. Or it can be locked in and completely connected. It was the latter for the Irish.

When a team plays like it has nothing to lose, its game tends to be free-flowing and fun. That can either go south in a hurry or compound on the opponent, rendering it helpless. For the Irish, again, it was the latter. And it was a 79-67 wire-to-wire stomping of NC State that was more of a thumping than the final score suggests.

“The focus, intensity, sense of urgency was here today,” Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey said.

This was just days after Ivey said her team’s back was against the wall and that she wanted to win every one of the final five games of the regular season, even though three of those are on the road and three of them, including versus NC State (17-8, 10-4), are against teams higher up in the ACC standings than Notre Dame (16-9, 8-6). One for one so far. Solid start.

The back is off the wall after dominating one of the top 25 teams in the NCAA NET Rankings, but the Irish must keep playing like it’s still pressed firmly into a brick barrier that isn’t budging.

That’s when Notre Dame is at its best.

Rebounds were grabbed. Three-point shots were falling like that’s what they’ve done all year. Bench points were heavily in the Irish’s favor. So were points off turnovers and second-chance points. Speaking of turnovers — NC State had a season-high 22. Notre Dame only had 11.

In most of the margins games are won and lost, Notre Dame won. The Irish hadn’t beaten anybody by more than a dozen points in over a month. So it sure felt nice to not have to work until the end and sweat one out for a change.

“This was a collective, great team win,” senior guard Cassandre Prosper said. “When everyone contributes, when everyone is on the same page, when everyone knows — we got points because we were playing defense. Knowing it starts on defense and we’re getting stops, we had each other’s back, and that was the biggest thing. And when we can trust each other, offensively, we’re going to knock down those shots.”

NC State made a way too little, way too late run in the final frame, but it wasn’t of any consequence. Notre Dame never put in the walk-ons, either. The Irish didn’t hand the Wolfpack anything, even if the visitors won the fourth quarter by 11.

This is a team that, because of up-and-down play that’s resulted in a near-.500 conference record with just two weeks remaining in the regular season, can’t afford to offer up an inch to anybody. This is a team that, again, has everything and nothing to lose all at once.

Everything: the pride of playing for Notre Dame, one of the best programs in the sport, and making the most of a season many believe has nothing left to sculpt anything out of. Seriously, check the public discourse. It’s not exactly a blue and gold safe space.

Nothing: the Irish are 0-4 against teams that appeared in the NCAA’s most recent reveal of the would-be top 16 March Madness seeds, so what’s the point of dreaming that games against that caliber of foes could go differently when it matters most?

NC State isn’t on that top 16 level, but the Wolfpack aren’t too many rungs below it. They’re safely in the projected tournament field. Notre Dame has lost to worse teams this season; teams that likely won’t make the tournament, like Georgia Tech and Cal. The Irish still made the Wolfpack look like they’re merely fighting for a tournament bid themselves.

The game being at home helped. And so did not having to play on Thursday last week. NC State didn’t have a midweek matchup either, though. So their legs were fresh as well. You can poke holes in Notre Dame’s win or you could call it what it was — and upset that flips the script of these final four games and gives the Irish hope that maybe they can do a little more with them than previously anticipated.

Notre Dame has been here before, though; just when you start feeling like the Irish might go on a run, they combust. Self destruct. Everything goes up in flames. That’s what they’re fighting against this time around. With March right around the corner, there is no time left to have another crash and burn.

The Notre Dame that showed up Sunday needs to be the Notre Dame that shows up in every game from now until whenever this rollercoaster ride of a season reaches its final stop.

“We’re a great team, we know that, we just got to bring it every single day,” Prosper said. “Knowing that we can do it and seeing that we’ve done it, we just got to do it again.”