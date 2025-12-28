Notre Dame football recruiting: Impressive five-star stat for the Fighting Irish

On National Signing Day earlier this month, Notre Dame signed four five-star prospects, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, setting a new record for the Fighting Irish in the internet era. Those prospects are tight end Ian Premer, EDGE Rodney Dunham, and defensive backs Khary Adams and Joey O’Brien.

That’s the second-most five-star signees in the 2026 class, behind only the Oregon Ducks, who signed five.

When sorting by conference, the SEC leads with 13 five-star signees, followed by the Big Ten with 11.

There’s big gap to third place, with the Big 12 having just three five-star signees. And how far has the ACC fallen? Only Miami signed one five-star prospect from the conference.

Notre Dame is, of course, an independent program, but when including the Irish as their own conference in the five-star signees-per-conference ranking, Marcus Freeman‘s program ranks third.

There are 16 programs in the Big 12 and 17 in the ACC. Of those 33 teams, they have just four five-star signees combined.

Notre Dame matches that number alone. It doesn’t look like the Irish are missing out on anything by not being in a conference on the recruiting front.

Notre Dame currently holds the No. 2 class in America, according to the 2026 Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

That’s not set in stone though, as there could still be movement in the traditional February signing period, and there is still a final recruit rankings update in a few weeks.

But at the very least, Notre Dame is in prime position to sign its first top-five recruiting class since 2013, per the Industry Ranking. But if the Irish’s No. 2 position holds, it would be Notre Dame’s best class in the internet era, which dates back to 2004.

This is, again, per the Industry Ranking, which dates back to 2004. Other outlets may have different rankings. The Rivals Industry Ranking is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all three major recruiting media services.

The Irish had never signed more than three Industry Ranking five-star prospects before the 2026 class. Notre Dame previously did so in the 2011 class (Aaron Lynch, Ishaq Williams, and Stephon Tuitt), but on Wednesday, the program broke that record with the aforementioned prospects.

While not an Industry Ranking five-star prospect, Rivals’ own rankings list offensive tackle Grayson McKeogh as one. He’s the No. 9 player nationally and No. 3 offensive tackle in America.