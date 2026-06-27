Meet the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football 2027 commitments

Get to know the class of 2027 prospects committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in this feature from Blue & Gold.

See below for background on each of the commits (listed in chronological order from newest to oldest).

Lake Charles (La.) Sam Houston OL Albert Simien

Height: 6-3

Weight: 295

Commitment date: June 26, 2026

Rivals Ranking: No. 10 overall, No. 2 IOL and No. 2 player in Louisiana

Notre Dame pulled off an upset over Texas A&M, the school that was long considered the favorite to land the five-star recruit. The Fighting Irish trended at the right time and beat out in-state LSU as well. Notre Dame offensive line coach Joe Rudolph, head coach Marcus Freeman and director of scouting DJ Bryant all played key roles in the Irish landing Simien. When Simien signs with the Irish, he will become the first five-star recruit in the internet era to sign with a school north of Knoxville, Tenn.

Simien played in the 2026 Under Armour All-American Game and Polynesian Bowl, both of which now allow high school juniors to participate. He was named to the 2024 and 2025 American Press All–Southwest Louisiana Big School Team and made the 2025 Louisiana Football Coaches Association 5A first-team all-state. Simien was picked for the 2024 Louisiana District 5A-3 team following his sophomore season. He also plays for the Sam Houston basketball team and participates in track and field.

Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee School DL Segun Alexander

Height: 6-2

Weight: 300

Commitment date: June 23, 2026

Rivals Ranking: No. 51 DL and No. 40 player in Georgia

Alexander was a member of the 2028 class but reclassified to the 2027 cycle in May 2025. Notre Dame offered him in April and decided to continue to recruit him after his reclassification. He took official visits to Cal, Texas A&M, Georgia Tech, Clemson and Vanderbilt before making it to South Bend, which was his final visit. Oklahoma, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and several others offered scholarships to him.

According to his team’s MaxPreps page, Alexander recorded 36 tackles (18 for loss), 13 sacks, 19 quarterback hurries, 1 fumble recovery and 1 forced fumble in 12 games in 2025. In the spring of 2024, Alexander reports that he ran a 4.69 40-yard dash at 6-3, 260 pounds. The following spring, he placed third in the 1A-3A Georgia State track and field competition in the shot put.

The following spring, he placed third in the 1A-3A Georgia State track and field competition in the shot put. He is from Toronto, Canada and moved to Georgia for high school. Alexander’s older brother, Oyeka, is a redshirt sophomore for Miami (Ohio).

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas WR Julius Jones Jr.

Height: 5-10

Weight: 170

Commitment date: June 22, 2026

Rivals Ranking: No. 84 overall, No. 16 WR and No. 7 player in Florida

Because he’s a legacy as the son of Julius Jones Sr., many fans and media members expected the elite pass catcher to end up at Notre Dame. While the Irish had the built-in advantage of Jones being a legacy, the staff had to build strong relationships with Jones, and that’s exactly what they did. Irish receivers coach Mike Brown, offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock and the rest of the staff crushed it with the top-100 prospect.

During his team’s Florida 5A state championship-winning season in 2025, Jones posted 58 receptions for 876 yards and 14 touchdowns across 15 games. St. Thomas Aquinas also won the 5A Florida state championship during his sophomore and freshman seasons as well. He was named to the 2025 MaxPreps Junior All-America First Team offense and the 2025 All-Broward First Team offense.

His uncle is Thomas Jones, an All-American running back for Virginia in 1999 who went on to play in the NFL from 2000-2011. He ran for 10,591 yards and accounted for 71 touchdowns during his NFL career.

Exton (Pa.) Downingtown East EDGE Abraham Sesay

Height: 6-4.5

Weight: 220

Commitment date: June 16, 2026

Rivals Ranking: No. 16 overall, No. 2 EDGE and No. 3 player in Pennsylvania

Notre Dame was long considered the team to beat for Sesay going into his summer official visits, but LSU made a strong move following his trip to Baton Rouge in late May. But during his Notre Dame official visit the weekend of June 12, the Irish got things over the line. He chose the Irish over 35 schools, including a group of finalists that featured LSU and Florida State. Sesay also held offers from programs like Ohio State, Miami, USC, Oregon, Michigan and Georgia.

Sesay posted 80 tackles and 13 sacks during his junior season. He earned first-team all-state at defensive end for his efforts. He was also first-team all-league and county at defensive end and tight end.

Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic EDGE Jackson Vaughn

Height: 6-3

Weight: 220

Commitment date: May 26, 2026

Rivals Ranking: No. 33 EDGE and No. 6 player in New Jersey

Vaughn was originally a class of 2028 prospect, but on April 27, Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett reported that Vaughn would be reclassifying to the 2027 cycle. With the immense talent Vaughn possesses, this change didn’t deter any of his top programs. In fact, Notre Dame and others were “open to it and welcomed it.” After accumulating 52 scholarship offers, he committed to Notre Dame over Auburn, LSU, Miami and South Carolina.

Vaughn had a strong 11-game 2025 campaign, posting 40 stops, 12 tackles for loss, 8 sacks and 3 pass deflections. He recorded 8 sacks during his freshman season in 2024 as well, along with 10.5 tackles for loss, 3 pass deflections and 1 forced fumble, helping Bergen Catholic capture the New Jersey Non-Public A state championship. Vaughn earned first-team Sophomore All-America honors from both Rivals and MaxPreps in 2025 after previously being named a 2024 Freshman All-American by both outlets.

Chicago St. Patrick DT David Folorunsho

Height: 6-3

Weight: 285

Commitment date: May 15, 2026

Rivals Ranking: No. 9 overall, No. 2 DT and No. 1 player in Illinois

Folorunsho picked Notre Dame over Miami, Texas Tech and many other schools in a major recruiting win for the Fighting Irish. It’s been decades since Notre Dame had a five-star interior defensive lineman coming out of high school, and Folorunsho being a Chicagoland prospect who is coached by former Irish star Tom Zbikowski makes the news even sweeter. Notre Dame offered Folorunsho a scholarship on Feb. 6 as his recruitment exploded in the winter. He visited South Bend three times before his commitment.

After a breakout junior season at St. Patrick in which he totaled 56 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 6 sacks, Folorunsho reported scholarship offers from 28 Power Four programs.

West Hills (Calif.) Chaminade OT Jackson Hill

Height: 6-6.5

Weight: 300

Commitment date: May 14, 2026

Rivals Ranking: No. 44 OT and No. 42 player in California

Hill’s commitment to the Irish came out of left field, as he never even announced that he held an offer from Notre Dame before announcing his flip to Marcus Freeman’s program. Hill originally picked UCLA on April 4 over Oregon State, Colorado State, UNLV, Nevada, San Diego State and a few Ivy League schools. He added an offer from Stanford on May 5, but a few days later, he privately committed to Notre Dame after a few weeks of a quiet recruiting process with the Irish staff. He’s considered a high-upside offensive lineman who may slide inside at the college level.

Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep OT Oluwasemilore Olubobola

Height: 6-6

Weight: 295

Commitment date: May 12, 2026

Rivals Ranking: No. 20 overall, No. 3 OT and No. 1 player in New Jersey

Miami and Texas A&M were considered the two schools to watch for Olubobola for much of the spring. Notre Dame offered him on March 19, but the Irish didn’t seem to have much of a chance with him until he stepped foot on campus for the Blue-Gold Game the following month. It still came as a surprise, when a few days from his commitment that Notre Dame emerged as the team to beat. But regardless of how it got done, the Irish staff is fired up to have the elite prospect on its commit list.

Olubobola is the fourth St. Peter’s Prep prospect to commit to the Irish within the last 13 years. The all-male Jesuit prep school in New Jersey has also produced quarterback Brandon Wimbush, defensive linemen Justin Ademilola and Jayson Ademilola and linebacker Shayne Simon. Current Notre Dame defensive analyst Chase Jones is also from St. Peter’s Prep.

Choctaw (Okla.) High TE Titus Hawk

Height: 6-7

Weight: 210

Commitment date: May 4, 2026

Rivals Ranking: No. 28 TE and No. 11 player in Oklahoma

Notre Dame’s next two-sport star could be Hawk, who also plans to play on the Fighting Irish baseball team. The Irish offered Hawk in May 2025, and he visited for the first time the following month for Notre Dame’s Irish Invasion camp. He was a standout performer among a loaded tight end group. Hawk’s second visit to South Bend was last November to see the Irish blow out Navy, and his third trip occurred the weekend of April 25, which led to his commitment. Hawk picked Notre Dame over Alabama, Florida, Miami, North Carolina, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and West Virginia.

As a junior, Hawk caught 31 passes for 644 yards and 8 touchdowns, plus 37 rushing yards and a score. He was named Oklahoma Prep Nation’s 2025 tight end of the year. His father, Shane Hawk, is the manager of Choctaw’s baseball team and played collegiately at Oklahoma State before his professional career.

Highlands Ranch (Colo.) Valor Christian WR Jackson Coleman

Height: 6-3

Weight: 195

Commitment date: May 4, 2026

Rivals Ranking: No. 115 WR and No. 4 player in Colorado

While he’s not among Notre Dame’s highest-ranked commitments in the 2027 class, he did give the Irish an impressive recruiting win, beating out Oregon. Ducks’ head coach Dan Lanning took a personal interest in Coleman and recruited him hard after Oregon offered him in January. The Irish offered Coleman on April 16, and he visited the next week for the Blue-Gold Game. He committed to Notre Dame a couple of weeks later. Auburn, Miami, Michigan and Stanford were in pursuit of him as well.

Coleman has posted impressive numbers dating back to the spring of 2026, including a 4.57 40-yard dash at The Opening— an incredibly impressive mark for a sophomore at his size. In his second-ever track meet, he ran a 10.75 in the 100-meter race. He followed that up with a 10.67 in the Colorado 5A State Track & Field Championship last May.

He had a strong junior football season, hauling in 45 passes for 975 yards and 9 scores. Coleman’s high school head coach is Mike Sanford Jr., who served as Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2015–16.

Vero Beach (Fla.) High QB Champ Monds

Height: 6-2.5

Weight: 220

Commitment date: May 1, 2026

Rivals Ranking: No. 215 overall, No. 17 QB and No. 19 player in Florida

Notre Dame’s hunt for a 2027 quarterback came to an end on May 1, for a second time. Notre Dame initially earned a pledge last summer from Teddy Jarrard but needed a replacement after he reclassified to 2026. Monds was the first quarterback Gino Guidugli offered after Jarrard’s reclassification, and Guidugli got his guy. Monds reclassified himself as a former member of the 2028 class; he ranked as the No. 2 overall player in that cycle.

Monds, who picked Notre Dame over Florida State and Ohio State, appeared in only four games last season due to ankle and shoulder injuries. Monds — whose full name is Wonderful Monds IV — completed 45 of 63 passes for 691 yards and recorded eight total touchdowns without throwing an interception.

Monds comes from quite an athletic family, as his grandfather, Wonderful Monds Jr., was a first-team All-American defensive back for the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the mid-1970s before being selected in the fourth round of the 1976 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had four sons, all of whom played collegiate or professional athletics, including Mario Monds, who played for the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins. His uncles include Wonderful Monds II, who played for Florida International, and Devin Monds, who was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2001.

His father, also named Wonderful, played professional baseball in the Atlanta Braves organization.

Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep EDGE Aidan O’Neil

Height: 6-5

Weight: 250

Commitment date: May 1, 2026

Rivals Ranking: No. 191 overall, No. 17 EDGE and No. 3 player in New Jersey

It came down to Kentucky and Penn State for the four-star pass rusher, and it was close down the stretch, but a conversation with Irish head coach Marcus Freeman put Notre Dame back in the driver’s seat to land him. Notre Dame offered him a scholarship on Feb. 11, and he quickly set up a visit to South Bend for the next month. His junior day visit on March 21 went incredibly well and sent the Irish soaring up his list.

O’Neil had a tremendous junior season as a team captain, helping Don Bosco Prep to an undefeated regular season before falling in the New Jersey Non-Public A state championship game. He posted 54 tackles (16 for loss), 7.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles in 12 games.

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas S Zayden Gamble

Height: 5-11

Weight: 185

Commitment date: April 25, 2026

Rivals Ranking: No. 237 overall, No. 22 S and No. 24 player in Florida

The four-star prospect’s recruitment was seen as a Miami and Florida battle for quite some time. He visited the local Hurricanes at least 10 times. Ohio State made a move for him earlier in the spring. But those three programs ultimately finished as finalists. Gamble only needed one visit to know he wanted to call South Bend home for his collegiate career. The Irish offered a scholarship in April 2025 and recruited him hard but always seemed on the outside looking in among his top schools. But the Notre Dame staff kept working on him, and he visited for the first time on March 21, 2026. His relationships with Aaron Henry, Marcus Freeman, Jevaughn Codlin and others were strong, leading to his commitment at the end of April.

He had a strong 13-game junior season, posting 65 stops (3 for loss), 3 interceptions, 5 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble and 1 blocked field goal and was named to the 2025 MaxPreps Junior All-America second-team defense. His father, David, signed as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles in 1994 and was part of the Denver Broncos’ Super Bowl team in 1998. He played collegiately for New Hampshire.

Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna S John Gay III

Height: 5-10

Weight: 190

Commitment date: April 22, 2026

Rivals Ranking: No. 67 S and No. 73 player in Florida

The Irish offered Gay a scholarship on Feb. 18, and defensive backs coach Aaron Henry, running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider and safeties coach Jevaughn Codlin built strong relationships with him. He has a longstanding relationship with assistant wide receivers coach Shaun Shivers, who was his track coach as a freshman at Chaminade-Madonna.

His first scholarship offer came last summer from Mississippi State, but offer No. 2 didn’t come his way until the end of January when Pittsburgh offered. In the following month, his recruitment skyrocketed, adding USF, Boston College, Texas A&M, Auburn, Virginia Tech, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Notre Dame and a few others to his scholarship sheet.

Half the games Gay played in as a junior were blowout wins, but in 12 games last fall, he posted 32 stops, 3 tackles for loss, 1 interception returned for a score and 3 pass breakups. He’s a versatile defender who can play nickel or deep safety for the Irish.

Springfield (Mass.) Central RB Isaiah Rogers

Height: 5-10

Weight: 190

Commitment date: March 30, 2026

Rivals Ranking: No. 212 overall, No. 17 RB and No. 2 player in Massachusetts

Notre Dame landed its second running back pledge five days after it landed its first, and the Irish staff was fired up to land Rogers, who totaled 1,504 yards from scrimmage with 21 touchdowns during his 10-game junior season. He picked the Fighting Irish over Georgia, Indiana and Penn State and also held offers from Florida, Wisconsin, Michigan, Washington, North Carolina and others.

Rogers’ first Notre Dame visit was in the summer of 2024, and while his second visit occurred nearly two years later, that trip was enough to give the Irish the edge. He was originally planning to take his summer official visits, but Rogers jumped on the opportunity to join the Notre Dame commit list.

Rogers is also an exceptional track and field athlete. Last winter, he recorded a personal-best 6.61 seconds in the 55-meter dash. On the outdoor circuit, he clocked a 10.74 in the 100-meter and 37.6 in the 300-meter last spring.

Waco (Texas) Midway RB Lathan Whisenton

Height: 5-11

Weight: 195

Commitment date: March 25, 2026

Rivals Ranking: No. 173 overall, No. 12 RB and No. 22 player in Texas

Notre Dame offered Whisenton at the end of November 2025, and he visited for the first time the following March for the staff’s junior day recruiting event. All it took was one visit for Whisenton; he committed to the Irish a few days after the trip. Florida, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Texas and Texas Tech were among the other schools that offered him.

Whisenton had a strong 11-game junior season in which he rushed for 1,502 yards and 24 touchdowns on 165 carries. The Texas Sports Writers Association named Whisenton a Class 6A honorable mention. District 12-6A also recognized him as its most valuable player. Whisenton was a first-team All-District 12-6A selection after his 11-game sophomore campaign, during which he totaled 1,289 yards and 18 touchdowns on 204 carries. He earned district offensive newcomer of the year honors as a freshman in 2023 after recording 456 rushing yards and six touchdowns in 10 games.

Raleigh (N.C.) Cardinal Gibbons CB Xavier Hasan

Height: 5-11

Weight: 190

Commitment date: Dec. 15, 2025

Rivals Ranking: No. 33 overall, No. 6 CB and No. 3 player in North Carolina

Notre Dame showed that it can continue to recruit at a high level at the cornerback position and in the great state of North Carolina when it landed a commitment from Hasan, who also considered the likes of Ohio State, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee and Florida State, his other five finalists.

The Fighting Irish offered Hasan as part of its Pot of Gold day back in March 2025. Hasan’s first visit to campus was for the staff’s Irish Invasion camp a few months later, and he returned to South Bend for the Texas A&M game in September and the Navy contest in November.

Hasan didn’t get many targets thrown his way as a junior, limiting his statistical production. He posted 17 tackles (1 for loss), 3 interceptions and 1 pass breakup. He totaled four special teams return touchdowns. In March 2026, Hasan posted a personal record of 10.79 in the 100-meter race.

Cincinnati Anderson CB Ace Alston

Height: 5-11

Weight: 175

Commitment date: Dec. 9, 2025

Rivals Ranking: No. 72 overall, No. 11 CB and No. 4 player in Ohio

Notre Dame beat out the likes of Oregon, Ohio State, LSU and USC for the impressive four-star cornerback from Marcus Freeman’s and Mike Mickens’ stomping grounds of the Cincinnati/Dayton area. Alston visited Notre Dame five times prior to his commitment, including twice in the fall of 2025.

During his junior season, Alston allowed just 1.5 yards per coverage snap and 5 yards per completion while breaking up 16 passes and intercepting 2 others. He had 53 tackles, 1.5 stops for loss, an assisted sack and 1 fumble recovery in those 14 games.

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy LB Amarri Irvin

Height: 5-11

Weight: 215

Commitment date: Nov. 26, 2025

Rivals Ranking: No. 61 LB and No. 69 player in Florida

Irvin didn’t publicly narrow down his list, but his recruitment came down to Georgia, North Carolina and Notre Dame. And the Fighting Irish landed the talented linebacker prospect, who also held offers from Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon and many others. Irvin visited campus for the first time as a recruit in the summer going into his junior year and returned for the NC State game on Oct. 11, 2025. The Irish jumped out to a big lead for him at that point.

The last name Irvin is football royalty. Amarri’s father is a cousin of NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin. His father, Sedrick Irvin Sr., was a star at Michigan State in the late 90s and played in the NFL from 1999-2003 with the Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins. Amarri’s older brother, Sedrick Jr., is a name Irish fans should be familiar with. He was committed to the Irish early in the 2023 class before the two sides parted ways. Sedrick Jr. signed with Stanford and is a junior running back for the Cardinal.

Pittsburgh Central Catholic OL James Halter

Height: 6-5

Weight: 268

Commitment date: Oct. 22, 2025

Rivals Ranking: No. 127 overall, No. 7 IOL and No. 6 player in Pennsylvania

The four-star prospect earned an offer from Notre Dame the weekend of his visit for the Texas A&M vs. Irish game in Sept. 2025, and it was clear that ND would be hard to beat in his recruitment. He’s the son of former Notre Dame offensive lineman Jordan Halter (1989-93), who played under legendary O-line coach Joe Moore. While in South Bend to see Notre Dame knock off USC, Halter informed the Irish staff of his commitment and announced it a few days later.

Halter chose Notre Dame over 18 other Power Four scholarship offers, including Ohio State, Penn State and North Carolina.

Green Bay (Wis.) Notre Dame De La Baie Academy DL Richie Flanigan

Height: 6-3

Weight: 280

Commitment date: Sept. 25, 2025

Rivals Ranking: No. 28 IOL and No. 5 player in Wisconsin

As the younger brother of current Fighting Irish tight end James Flanigan and son of former Notre Dame defensive lineman Jim Flanigan, it was always expected that Richie would continue the family tradition. Blue & Gold predicted him to pick Notre Dame six months before he eventually chose the Irish over Michigan, Wisconsin and others. But the Irish staff put in the work to land Flanigan, and he knew he wanted to call South Bend home after visiting for the Texas A&M game on Sept. 13, 2025. Flanigan committed to the Irish as a defensive lineman, but the expectation moving forward is that he’ll play on the offensive line for the Irish.

During his state championship-winning season in 2024, Flanigan primarily played defensive tackle and right guard. Defensively, he recorded 35 tackles (14 solo), including 2 stops for loss and a sack. He was the only sophomore to earn a spot on the all-conference second team.

Asheville (N.C.) Christian Academy LS Sean Kraft

Height: 6-4

Weight: 215

Commitment date: June 24, 2025

Rivals Ranking: No. 1 long snapper and No. 44 player from North Carolina

Notre Dame takes a specialist on scholarship during most recruiting cycles, and Kraft became the first commit for the Irish in the 2027 class. Notre Dame started expressing interest in Kraft early in 2025, and special teams assistant Jesse Schmitt invited him to camp that June. Kraft worked out for Notre Dame on June 16, leading to his scholarship offer. He committed to the staff shortly thereafter. Kraft ranks as the No. 1 long snapper in the 2027 class according to Rubio Long Snapping.