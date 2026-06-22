Four-star DB Andre Jones commits to Notre Dame football

The expectation going into Monday afternoon was that Notre Dame would land a commitment from four-star class of 2027 wide receiver Julius Jones Jr., and Fighting Irish fans got a nice surprise when ND landed a second verbal from the family during the Pat McAfee Show.

Moments after Julius went public with his decision to pick the Irish, his younger brother, Andre Jones, a four-star class of 2028 safety from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas, announced his commitment to Notre Dame as well.

Julius and Andre are the sons of former Notre Dame running back Julius Jones Sr., a standout for the Fighting Irish a couple of decades ago. And in the next couple of years, both of his sons will follow in his footsteps.

Andre Jones’ first Notre Dame recruiting visit was last fall to see the Fighting Irish face Texas A&M, and his second visit was in April, when he earned the scholarship offer from Marcus Freeman‘s program.

“It was really exciting,” the young Jones previously told Blue & Gold. “I was there with my mom, dad and brother, and getting the offer from the school my dad played at and that I’ve been a fan of since I can remember watching football is a feeling I can’t even explain.

“I’ve always been a big fan, and actually getting to see the campus, the history behind it and practice — everything was smooth and everyone was really nice,” he answered. “It was a great visit.”

Jones, the No. 274 overall player and No. 28 safety nationally according to the 2028 Rivals Industry Ranking, visited with his brother during the June 19-21 official visit weekend and informed the staff of his commitment during the trip.

He becomes Notre Dame’s second commitment in the 2028 class, joining Brentwood (Tenn.) Academy kicker Owen Davies, who picked the Irish earlier this month.

Jones also held offers from the likes of Florida State, Indiana, Colorado, North Carolina, Georgia Tech, Penn State, Texas A&M, Boston College and UCLA.

The Andre Jones file

As a sophomore in 2025, Jones played in 13 contests, recording 37 tackles, 1 interception and 4 pass breakups in a loaded St. Thomas Aquinas secondary. He’s been on the Raiders’ last two 5A Florida state championship teams.

“I’m going to play a lot of nickel and safety this year,” Jones said. “I’ll make plays wherever the team needs me.”

Jones was the No. 7 overall performer at the Rivals Miami Elite Camp back in February. He worked out at cornerback that day and was the best player at the position.

“The rising junior showed advanced coverage skills and was able to stay in-phase with receivers,” Rivals director of scouting and rankings Charles Power wrote. “He made an impressive pass breakup during red zone 1-on-1’s, showing a quick break on the ball. The 2028 prospect looks to have good size along with positional versatility, with the capability of lining up at multiple spots in the secondary.”

The elder Jones starred at Notre Dame in the early 2000s, rushing for 3,018 yards and accounting for 27 touchdowns. He was a second-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2004 draft and played several years in the league.

Jones’ older brother posted 58 receptions for 876 yards with 14 touchdowns across 15 games last season. He’s the No. 81 overall player and No. 14 wide receiver in America per the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking.

His uncle is Thomas Jones, an All-American running back for Virginia in 1999 who went on to play in the NFL from 2000-2011. He ran for 10,591 yards and accounted for 71 touchdowns during his NFL career.