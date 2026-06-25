Four-star QB Trey Tagliaferri commits to Notre Dame football

Trey Tagliaferri was at midfield of Notre Dame’s field last Sunday, looked over at his dad, Frank, said, “Happy Father’s Day,” and then informed both him and the Fighting Irish staff of his commitment.

On Thursday, June 25, Tagliaferri, a four-star class of 2028 quarterback from Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic, made that commitment to Marcus Freeman’s program public.

Tagliaferri, who ranks as Rivals’ No. 110 overall prospect and No. 11 quarterback in America, picked Notre Dame over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Stanford, Texas A&M and many others.

Notre Dame offered Tagliaferri on June 3, and the Irish staff wanted to get the 6-2, 190-pounder on campus prior to the NCAA dead period that began on Monday, June 22, and prohibits face-to-face contact. Their hope was to get Tagliaferri committed during his trip, or at the very least get his final visit before he made a decision.

Tagliaferri didn’t plan on committing to the staff during the visit, but that’s exactly what happened.

“I didn’t think about that at all,” he told Blue & Gold before announcing his commitment. “Just being there and spending time with Coach Gino [Guidugli], Coach Freeman and everyone there — the feeling you get there is amazing. I stepped onto the field from the locker room, and I knew it was my time to commit there.”

Tagliaferri was on the field with his father and mother, Tracy, and asked them, “What do you think?” regarding a potential commitment.

“They said they’d be totally happy if I committed,” Tagliaferri added, who spoke to Bergen Catholic head coach Vito Campanile for additional guidance. “We all agreed that it would be a great place for me to go.”

After that conversation, Tagliaferri spoke with his future position coach.

“Coach Gino was right there, and I got to tell him first,” recalled Tagliaferri. “I said, ‘Let’s do it.’ Right after that, I talked to Coach [Mike] Denbrock and then went right to Coach Freeman’s office to tell him. We were all ecstatic about it.”

Tagliaferri becomes Notre Dame’s third commitment of the 2028 class, joining Brentwood (Tenn.) Academy kicker Owen Davies and Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas safety Andre Jones.

More from Tagliaferri on his Notre Dame commitment

Tagliaferri had many options and could’ve taken more time with his recruiting process, so why Notre Dame and why now?

“The people there are amazing,” Tagliaferri answered. “They’re all so down to earth and want the best for you. It’s Notre Dame football — the history it has is insane. And also the degree — that will set you up for life. How can you go wrong picking Notre Dame?

“A week before I committed, Coach Freeman and Coach Gino told me they want me to help build the class and lead the class one day on the field. That’s what I’m planning on doing. It felt like the right time to commit; I want to build even stronger relationships with the coaches and my future teammates.”

One of his future teammates is also one of his current teammates at Bergen Catholic. One month ago, four-star EDGE Jackson Vaughn committed to the Irish.

“He’s really happy about it,” Tagliaferri said. “He was on his official visit last weekend, so I saw him on Saturday night. I texted him to tell him I committed, and he was fired up. We’re going to be teammates again.”

Guidugli tends to recruit quarterbacks who are laser-focused on their craft and obsess over the game of football, just as he was as a player and is as a coach. Tagliaferri fits that to a tee.

“He’s a down-to-earth, straightforward guy, and that’s what I want in a coach,” Tagliaferri said. “Some programs might tell you that you’re their No. 1 quarterback but then tell two other kids that. With Notre Dame, they were completely honest with me.

“They told me that they only offer a certain number of quarterbacks and those are the guys they want. I loved their honesty, and that’s a big reason why Coach Gino and I have such a good relationship.”

A big part of what made Tagliaferri’s private commitment on Father’s Day so special to his dad is that Frank is a diehard Notre Dame fan, and he instilled being a Fighting Irish supporter in his son at a young age. Trey’s room is painted blue and gold and has Notre Dame-themed carpet in his bedroom.

“I was always watching Notre Dame with my dad even before I knew much about football,” he said.

Tagliaferri’s recruiting process is over, and he will not consider other programs. He’ll be locked in on his upcoming junior season with Bergen Catholic and help the Irish recruit in the 2028 class.

“It’s definitely a relief,” he said about committing. “Some of my teammates recently committed, and they told me it’s such a relief. I feel the same way.”

The Trey Tagliaferri file

In his 11-game sophomore season, Tagliaferri completed 131 of 211 passes for 2,215 yards with 29 touchdowns to just 3 interceptions. He added a rushing score as well.

He was named to the 2025 N.J. Football All-State third-team offense, 2025 Jersey Sports Zone’s Non-Public Offense, 2025 All-Bergen County first-team offense and 2025 Super Football All-Division first-team offense.

Tagliaferri’s older sister, Frankie, played collegiately at Penn State and Rutgers before playing three years in the National Women’s Soccer League. She scored two goals in the 2016 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

He comes from the school that produced Irish receiver Quincy Porter and former Irish signal-callers Steve Angeli and Matt LoVecchio.