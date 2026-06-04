Notre Dame offers 2028 four-star QB Trey Tagliaferri

Notre Dame assistant coach Gino Guidugli has expanded the Fighting Irish 2028 quarterback board, offering a scholarship to Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic’s Trey Tagliaferri on Wednesday.

Tagliaferri is the No. 215 overall player and No. 13 quarterback nationally per the 2028 Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services. Rivals’ own rankings are a bit higher on Tagliaferri, listing him as the No. 100 player and No. 11 signal-caller in America.

Blue & Gold readers are familiar with Tagliaferri, as we’ve been reporting on him for months as a prospect to watch. The four-star passer visited Notre Dame for the Blue-Gold Game on April 25, and Guidugli saw him throw during the spring contact period.

“I would be honored to have an offer from Notre Dame,” Tagliaferri told Blue & Gold after his Notre Dame visit. “It is such a great program and has always done amazing things.”

“The visit was great. I think the best part was getting to speak with Coach Gino and Coach [Marcus] Freeman. I had really great conversations with them and loved talking with them. I love everything they are trying to do. I also loved the facilities and thought they were great.”

Tagliaferri is fresh off visits to Texas and Oklahoma, with the Sooners seemingly leaving a strong impression on him.

Notre Dame has offered three other 2028 quarterback recruits: Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage’s Neimann Lawrence, Alexander City (Ala.) Benjamin Russell’s Kingston Preyear and Princeton (N.J.) Hun School’s Lukas Prock. News broke earlier on Wednesday that Lawrence will commit to a program on June 25, and Notre Dame is on his short list.

Notre Dame has a commitment from Bergen Catholic in the 2027 class. At the end of May, four-star pass rusher Jackson Vaughn picked the Fighting Irish.

In his 11-game sophomore season, Tagliaferri completed 131 of 211 passes for 2,215 yards with 29 touchdowns to just 3 interceptions. He added a rushing score as well.

“I bring leadership to my team and help them have confidence by making sure we are getting ready for whatever we need to do,” he added.

Penn State, Alabama, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Auburn, Mississippi State and North Carolina are among the schools on Tagliaferri’s offer sheet.

In the spring, he visited the likes of Rutgers, Texas A&M, Illinois, Ole Miss, Alabama, Penn State and Notre Dame.