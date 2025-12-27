Notre Dame laying groundwork with four-star 2028 QB Kaden Craft

Notre Dame started evaluating 2028 quarterback prospects early after landing its signal-caller in the 2027 class, but with Teddy Jarrard reclassifying to 2026, the Irish’s search for a rising senior restarts. Meanwhile, Notre Dame should continue its strong head start at the position in the 2028 class.

In the fall, Notre Dame hosted some of the top 2028 passers on campus, including Mooresville (N.C.) Lake Norman’s Kaden Craft.

The four-star signal-caller visited Notre Dame for the USC game a couple of months ago. The Irish knocked off the Trojans 34-24 in a rainy rivalry matchup.

“The trip overall was great,” Craft told Blue & Gold. “I got to meet some legends like Joe Montana and Tim Brown. The atmosphere was amazing.”

It was Craft’s first Notre Dame visit, and he hopes to make a return trip.

“I talked to Coach Gino [Guidugli] during the visit and that went great,” continued Craft. “We got to talk about getting me back up there and just keeping a close relationship.”

Craft hasn’t talked with Notre Dame about a potential offer yet. He’s aware that the Irish staff typically takes its time with offering quarterbacks, which was on display in the 2027 class. ND didn’t offer Jarrard until June before his junior year.

“It would definitely mean a lot, especially knowing that they’re slow to offer,” Craft said about a potential Notre Dame offer.

Craft ranks as the No. 119 overall prospect and No. 8 quarterback in America according to the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

Virginia Tech, NC State, North Carolina, Duke, Florida State and Auburn have offered the 6-4, 195-pounder.

He had a strong sophomore season, connecting on 126 of 210 passes for 1,739 yards with 17 touchdowns and 4 interceptions, while adding 387 rushing yards and 13 scores.

“I’m a quarterback who leads and commands the team,” Craft said. “I can make every throw on the field. I would say the best part about my game is my ability to operate when a play breaks down and make a play. I’m a passer first but great with my legs.”