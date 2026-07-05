2029 Amarian McRae views Notre Dame as a major offer

Notre Dame has offered about 30 prospects in the 2029 class thus far, including a couple of rising sophomore recruits who earned offers from the Irish following the staff’s Irish Invasion camp one month ago today.

Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney cornerback Amarian McRae turned in a strong performance during the camp, with one source familiar with his outing saying he was the best young defensive back they had seen in a long time.

McRae earned his scholarship offer from Notre Dame co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Aaron Henry following the camp.

“I felt that after my camp performance that it was coming,” McRae told Blue & Gold. “It was definitely a blessing and a surreal feeling.

“He was telling me about how he’s from Florida and a lot of the staff is from Florida. He said he loves recruiting Florida guys and loves recruits who put the work in.”

The 6-1, 175-pounder is fired up to have Notre Dame on his scholarship sheet.

“That’s major,” he said. “That’s my ninth offer. I just started dabbling in the SEC with a couple of offers, and to get Notre Dame is a major one.”

McRae enjoyed exploring campus before the camp, which was an overall positive experience for him.

“Notre Dame is a really nice place,” he said. “I really liked everything about it. I heard about the new facility they’re building, which seems really cool. I like the facilities they have now too and the school overall.

“The camp had great competition and great coaching. I’m glad I was able to get out there, compete, make some plays and ultimately end up with the offer.”

McRae enjoyed working with Henry and safeties coach Jevaughn Codlin during the camp.

“They’re great coaches, and they really know what they’re talking about,” he said. “They love the game of football and are technical in how they teach.”

As a freshman on the 2025 state championship-winning Cardinal Mooney squad, McRae collected 35 tackles, 19 pass breakups, two interceptions and one fumble recovery in 13 games. Another standout on the Cougars’ defense was defensive lineman Elijah Golden, a four-star class of 2026 recruit who signed with Notre Dame.

Golden enrolled at Notre Dame in January and helped coach during the Irish Invasion camp.

“That’s my guy,” McRae said of Golden. “He was a really good mentor to me and gave a lot of good advice.”

McRae’s head coach is Jared Clark, who played for the Irish in the early 2000s. Clark came to South Bend as a quarterback but moved to tight end later in his collegiate career.

“He told me that Notre Dame is not too different from Cardinal Mooney,” McRae said. “He said that it wouldn’t be a hard adjustment, but you really have to buy in and work hard.”

Auburn, Georgia, Louisville, Maryland and North Carolina are among McRae’s scholarship offers.