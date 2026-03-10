Newsstand: Two former Notre Dame players sign new NFL contracts
Ex-Notre Dame safety Alohi Gilman has made quite the NFL career for himself after being selected in the sixth round of the 2020 draft. He played for the Los Angeles Chargers from 2020-2025 and posted 252 tackles as a regular starter.
He was traded to the Baltimore Ravens during the 2025 season, playing alongside another former Irish star in Kyle Hamilton. He’s now headed to his third NFL team.
On Monday night, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and others reported that Gilman signed a three-year deal worth $24.75M including $15M guaranteed.
Alohi Gilman started 12 games, made 68 tackles, and broke up six passes with the Ravens in 2025. He’s recorded 320 tackles, 27 pass breakups, 5 interceptions, 5 forced fumbles and 6 fumble recoveries during his NFL career.
Also on Monday, former Fighting Irish kicker Blake Grupe — who spent five seasons at Arkansas State before transferring to Notre Dame for his final campaign in 2022 — re-signed with the Indianapolis Colts.
Per the Colts’ website, the 27-year-old Grupe joined the Colts as a free agent last December and appeared in the final five games of the 2025 season. Over those five games, Grupe connected on all 11 field goal attempts and made all 10 of his PATs.
"I talk to him (RB coach Ja'Juan Seider) almost every day or every other day. The conversation goes as if I can really be the next Notre Dame great. I can go to Notre Dame and do really big things. He also really checks on my family and me. He's a real genuine dude."
— Elite 2027 running back Noah Roberts on the Fighting Irish
