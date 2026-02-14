Notre Dame expected to hire Shaun Shivers as assistants WRs coach

Former Auburn and Indiana running back Shaun Shivers is expected to join the Notre Dame coaching staff as an assistant wide receivers coach, sources tell Blue & Gold.

Shivers worked for Eastern Michigan as an offensive assistant in 2025, which was his first collegiate coaching job. In January, NFL reporter Arye Pulli tweeted that Shivers was joining the Florida State staff as an assistant running backs coach. But Shivers is expected to leave Tallahassee and will soon be officially hired by the Fighting Irish.

He’ll switch from working with running backs to wide receivers, filling a void left by former Irish assistant wideouts coach Dom Spalding, who left for Michigan State a few weeks ago to join his brother, Devon Spalding, the Spartans’ new running backs coach.

Shivers was a four-star prospect in the 2018 class, ranking as the No. 336 overall prospect and No. 4 “athlete” in the country per the Rivals Industry Ranking. He signed with the Auburn Tigers over Georgia, LSU, South Carolina, Virginia Tech and others.

He played in 43 games during his Auburn career with nine starts from 2018-21. He transferred to Indiana for his final year of eligibility and started every game for the Hoosiers in 2022.

In his career with the Tigers, the running back carried the ball just 201 times — accumulating 1,020 yards and 8 touchdowns. He had a solid season with the Hoosiers, rushing for 586 yards with 6 touchdowns on 146 carries, plus 23 receptions for 132 yards and another score.

Shivers signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent but was released. He played a season in the Canadian Football League with the BC Lions in 2022.

The new Notre Dame staffer returned to his high school alma mater and was Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep’s running backs coach and head track coach before taking a position at Eastern Michigan.