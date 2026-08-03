Newsstand: ESPN identifies Notre Dame football's biggest X factor entering 2026 season

ESPN is not buying into Notre Dame football’s revamped wide receiver corps … yet.

On Friday, ESPN had its college football writers identify X factors for its preseason top 25 teams by considering who or what could determine a successful or disappointing season. David Hale pointed to the Irish wide receivers.

“It’s no secret that the Irish wideouts have not been the team’s strength in recent years,” Hale said. “No Notre Dame wide receiver has topped 700 yards since 2021. There have been some solid players — Malachi Fields was good in his lone year with the Irish in 2025 — but the unit as a whole has largely felt like a patchwork since Freeman’s ascendance as head coach.

“This year, though, things look different. Jordan Faison returns after catching 49 balls in 2025. Jaden Greathouse appeared poised for a breakout following a solid playoff run in 2024 but got hurt early last year. He’s healthy and should be ready to emerge.

“Ohio State transfers Mylan Graham and Quincy Porter offer tantalizing talent. Cam Williams, Micah Gilbert, Jerome Bettis Jr., Devin Fitzgerald and others offer a superb amount of depth.

“Then consider that CJ Carr — one of the nation’s top QBs — will be throwing to them, and this has a chance to be the most dynamic passing offense in recent Notre Dame history.”

Hale is right.

The Irish invested heavily in their wide receiver corps this offseason by adding former five-star recruits Porter and Graham from the transfer portal. Faison also fully committed to football by ending his lacrosse career, and Greathouse returned despite a hamstring injury derailing a junior season that began with lofty expectations.

With new starting running backs and a new starting tight end this season, the opportunity has never been greater for the wide receivers to take the next step. And as long as Carr is under center, there’s a good chance they will.

Notre Dame Posts of the Weekend

Former Irish running back Jadarian Price has made a strong first impression during his first NFL training camp.

Another former Irish running back, Max Hurleman, also made a noteworthy play in his second training camp.

Looks like Max Hurleman making a few plays again in second camp #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/dN6HEpB4Q0 — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) August 1, 2026

Former Irish basketball player Blake Wesley hosted a youth clinic with the Wesley Legacy Foundation on Saturday.

NBA guard Blake Wesley is giving back to South Bend! The former Notre Dame standout returned home to host a youth clinic with the Wesley Legacy Foundation.



Hear from him tonight at 6 on @WSBT pic.twitter.com/S0jI1KwJ37 — Patrick Smith (@PatrickSmith6_) August 1, 2026

Notre Dame Quote of the Weekend

“OH MY GOSH! Can I use my last year of eligibility!? It’s like its own indoor town!”

— Former Irish wide receiver Golden Tate reacting to Notre Dame’s virtual tour of Jack and Kathy Shields Family Hall.

Notre Dame Headlines of the Weekend